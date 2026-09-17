THE THREE TENORS: TRANE, ROLLINS, AND GETZ to Open at Arvada Center
Hannah Rodriguez and the CJRO Big Band mark Coltrane's centennial with selections from jazz standards and the 1962 recording Big Band Bossa Nova.
The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (CJRO) will present 'The Three Tenors: Trane, Rollins, and Getz,' featuring vocalist Hannah Rodriguez, on Saturday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80003. Drew Zaremba serves as Artistic Director.
The concert celebrates three tenor sax legends: John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, and Stan Getz. Tickets are $33 - $66 (fees included) and are available at www.coloradojazz.org or by calling 720-898-7200.
John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, and Stan Getz each brought a unique voice to the world of jazz, shaping the music in lasting ways. Coltrane's powerful, searching sound pushed the boundaries of improvisation, Rollins' bold tone and inventive style made him a master of spontaneous creativity, and Getz's smooth, lyrical approach introduced countless listeners to the beauty of jazz. Together, they represent three of the most influential saxophonists in American music, whose work continues to inspire musicians and audiences alike.
Marking Coltrane's centennial, the program moves from the drive of 'Impressions' (featuring a four-tenor showdown) to the cool swing of selections from the 1962 recording, Big Band Bossa Nova.
The evening closes with Rollins' 'Tenor Madness,' with an open invitation for saxophonists in the audience to bring their horns and play along with the band.
Hannah Rodriguez is a dynamic, award-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist based in Northern Colorado. With deep ties to Denver's vibrant music scene, her genre-blending style fuses jazz, rock, and pop and she's earned accolades from DownBeat Magazine and the Sonic Spotlight competition for her expressive vocal performances and inventive arrangements.
The CJRO is one of the region's premier jazz ensembles, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition. Known for their innovative programming and electrifying performances, the CJRO continues to push boundaries while preserving the rich legacy of jazz. More information is available at ColoradoJazz.org.
Event Details
The Three Tenors: Trane, Rollins, and Getz, featuring vocalist Hannah Rodriguez
Saturday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m.
Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80003
Tickets $33-$66 (including fees)
www.coloradojazz.org or call 720-898-7200
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...