Photos: Inside The American Music Awards With Wayne Brady, Taylor Swift & More
The awards show is now streaming on Hulu!
The year's hottest night in music represents top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the thrilling evening filled with world premiere performances and pop culture moments aired live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.
First-time nominee GloRilla made her AMAs stage debut with a surprise performance alongside last year's AMA host Cardi B for their hit "Tomorrow 2."
Imagine Dragons hit the stage for a fiery performance, singing a medley of their hits including "Bones." The band was later joined by Atlanta rapper J.I.D. for a striking performance of their duo hit "Enemy."
Artist, songwriter and actor, Yola, took the stage to perform her powerful original song "Break the Bough," named the American Music Awards SONG OF SOUL, a spotlight moment that highlights an artist that uses music to invoke social change. Yola's colorful performance showcased her vocal abilities and star power.
New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron made her AMAs stage debut in a theatrical performance of her hit single "Boyfriend."
Presented by longtime friend Smokey Robinson, Lionel Richie received his 18th AMA award with the prestigious Icon Award. Later in the evening, stars joined together to honor Richie with tribute performances, including two-time AMA winner Stevie Wonder and two-time AMA nominee Charlie Puth who performed a medley of Richie's hit songs complete with dueling pianos and scat singing.
Superstars Jimmie Allen, Ari Lennox, Yola, Muni Long, Melissa Ethridge, Dustin Lynch, and Smokey Robinson joined Wonder and Puth on the stage for an epic surprise recreation of the 1986 AMAs performance of "We Are The World," a nostalgic highlight of the evening with Lionel joining the group on stage.
P!NK
P!NK
P!NK
Wayne Brady
Wayne Brady
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Dove Cameron
Meghan Trainor
Machine Gun Kelly
Missy Elliot
Anitta & Missy Elliot
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood
Cardi B
Cardi B
Glorilla & Cardi B
Wayne Brady
Latto
Roselyn Sanchez
P!NK
P!NK
Kim Petras
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron
Smokey Robinson
Charlie Puth
Lionel Richie Tribute
Charlie Puth
Wayne Brady
Wayne Brady
Maneskin
P!NK
YOLA
Bebe Rexha
Wayne Brady
Imagine Dragons
P!NK
P!NK
Taylor Swift
Lionel Richie
Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, and Smokey Robinson
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and GAYLE
Sabrina Carpenter
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron
Dan + Shay
Niecy Nash-Betts
Anitta
Maneskin
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift