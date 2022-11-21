Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside The American Music Awards With Wayne Brady, Taylor Swift & More

The awards show is now streaming on Hulu!

Nov. 21, 2022  

The year's hottest night in music represents top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the thrilling evening filled with world premiere performances and pop culture moments aired live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift broke her own record of the most wins of any artist in the history of the American Music Awards Sunday night by clinching the top spot in the winner's circle with six wins at the "2022 American Music Awards" (AMAs), to bring her total count to 40 wins.
Eight-time AMA nominee P!NK skated in from the streets of Los Angeles for an epic start to the AMAs, opening the show with a powerful world premiere performance of her brand-new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." She later graced the stage for a moving and powerful performance of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" dedicated to the inspirational life and career of 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John.
This year's AMA host Wayne Brady bantered with the audience, singing about how he prepared to host the AMAs in his opening monologue. Brady also tapped into his "Dancing With The Stars" skills to perform a number alongside his current DWTS partner, Witney Carson.
Later in the show, Brady tapped into members of his audience including Niecy Nash-Betts for a random selection of words, which he used to improvise a rap on stage.
Two-time nominee Bebe Rexha made her U.S. television performance debut of her global smash hit "I'm Good (Blue)" in an out of this world futuristic performance.
Global superstar and Favorite Female Latin Artist winner Anitta made her AMAs stage debut with her smash hit "Envolver" and was joined by two-time AMA winner Missy Elliott who surprised fans hitting the stage to join Anitta for "Lobby." The two danced through a hotel lobby celebrating the first-ever performance of their smash hit.
Country superstar, 17-time AMA winner and all-time Favorite Country Album record-holder Carrie Underwood flew through the theater on a neon orb to the stage to perform her hit track "Crazy Angels."

First-time nominee GloRilla made her AMAs stage debut with a surprise performance alongside last year's AMA host Cardi B for their hit "Tomorrow 2."

Imagine Dragons hit the stage for a fiery performance, singing a medley of their hits including "Bones." The band was later joined by Atlanta rapper J.I.D. for a striking performance of their duo hit "Enemy."

Artist, songwriter and actor, Yola, took the stage to perform her powerful original song "Break the Bough," named the American Music Awards SONG OF SOUL, a spotlight moment that highlights an artist that uses music to invoke social change. Yola's colorful performance showcased her vocal abilities and star power.

New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron made her AMAs stage debut in a theatrical performance of her hit single "Boyfriend."

Presented by longtime friend Smokey Robinson, Lionel Richie received his 18th AMA award with the prestigious Icon Award. Later in the evening, stars joined together to honor Richie with tribute performances, including two-time AMA winner Stevie Wonder and two-time AMA nominee Charlie Puth who performed a medley of Richie's hit songs complete with dueling pianos and scat singing.

Superstars Jimmie Allen, Ari Lennox, Yola, Muni Long, Melissa Ethridge, Dustin Lynch, and Smokey Robinson joined Wonder and Puth on the stage for an epic surprise recreation of the 1986 AMAs performance of "We Are The World," a nostalgic highlight of the evening with Lionel joining the group on stage.
Photos courtesy of ABC.

