Photos: Harry Styles Takes Over Madame Tussauds Orlando With Latest Wax Figure Reveal

It’s a ‘Sign of the Times!’ GRAMMY & BRIT award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles has yet another ‘Golden’ career accomplishment to celebrate today - a brand new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando. Earlier this year, Madame Tussauds revealed seven wax figures of the beloved artist in cities across the globe, and now fans in Orlando are getting a front row seat to the music icon’s latest wax addition.

The Orlando figure, set in Harry’s signature Kiwi pose, is dressed in an elegant ivory box fit cropped suit jacket with a wide peak lapel and tan high waisted trousers. Intricate detailing of the figure such as the ivory painted nails, multicolored rings, and gold cross necklace with a banana charm and pearls all contribute to the lifelike nature of the new figure.

The show stopping look is based on Styles’ 2023 GRAMMY Awards ensemble, where he won two awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for “Harry’s House,” becoming the first male British solo artist to win the top album prize in over 20 years.

“Harry Styles is one of the most impactful and celebrated artists in the world, so it’s only fitting that fans in Orlando now have the opportunity to meet his newest wax figure up close and personally,” said Paul Gould, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando. “We’re honored to welcome Harry’s fans and music fans alike to come sing and dance with his figure at our attraction.”

Fans can get their ‘Watermelon Sugar’ high by visiting Harry Styles’ latest figure now! Guests are encouraged to visit https://www.madametussauds.com/orlando/ to plan their A-list experience.

Check out the photos here:

Harry Styles wax figure

Harry Styles wax figure

Harry Styles wax figure

Photos Courtesy of Madame Tussauds