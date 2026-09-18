Danielle Bradbery Releases New Single 'Poetic'

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With a soulful voice and a knack for making a song feel personal, Danielle Bradbery returns today with 'Poetic.' The country artist's new single finds her reflecting on what it means to love deeply through life's imperfect moments. An official lyric video accompanies the release.

The song reached Bradbery at a time when she was taking stock of her own relationships and discovering how much her understanding of love had changed.

''Poetic' feels really special to me because it came into my life at a time when I've been learning a lot about myself, love, and what it means to really feel things deeply. Turning 30 has made me look at love a little differently... I think there's something beautiful about knowing you can love something or someone with your whole heart, even when it isn't perfect or easy. I've always loved hard, and I'm learning that there can be so much beauty in the broken parts, too. 'Poetic' feels like putting words and music around that feeling, and I'm really excited for people to finally have it,' shares Bradbery.

Written by Baylee Lynn, Jenna Shuffler, Mason Thornley and Blake Bollinger, 'Poetic' follows 'Cowgirl's Prayer' and 'Dent,' which have collectively amassed more than 7 million global streams. Bradbery has spent the past several months sharing snippets with her combined social audience of 2.3 million followers, generating 1.2 million views ahead of release. She also gave fans an early live performance of the track during her opening set for Jordan Davis at Red Bull Jukebox.

Release week will bring Bradbery to headline Loveless Cafe Saturday, September 19, followed by an appearance on the Raised Rowdy Podcast on Wednesday, September 23. An official visualizer for 'Poetic' arrives Thursday, September 24.

About Danielle Bradbery

Danielle Bradbery has spent the past decade establishing herself as one of country music's most emotionally resonant voices, blending country roots with influences from pop, R&B, and beyond. Since winning Season 4 of The Voice at age 16, she has built a catalog marked by personal songwriting, vocal depth, and emotional candor. Her self-titled 2013 debut and 2017's I Don't Believe We've Met both landed in the Top 10 of Billboard's Country Albums chart, and her career has included collaborations with artists including Diplo, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Nick Jonas, and Jordan Davis. Bradbery has earned multiple ACM and CMT Music Awards nominations, while songs such as 'Never Have I Ever,' 'Break My Heart Again,' the GOLD-certified 'Stop Draggin' Your Boots,' 'Runaways,' 'The Day That I'm Over You,' and the self-penned 'Monster' have continued to connect with fans through their honesty and range. In 2023, Kelly Clarkson covered Bradbery's 'A Special Place' during Kellyoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She has also toured with artists including Megan Moroney, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, and Jordan Davis. Most recently, she has released a series of songs with The Core Records, including 'Dent' and 'Cowgirl's Prayer,' continuing a bold new chapter in her artistry.

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