Greylan James to Launch 12-Date WEDDING SEASON: THE TOUR

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Country artist Greylan James and his band are heading out this fall on his headlining Wedding Season: The Tour, hitting music venues across the country with the first stop in West Virginia in November. Inspired by his viral Top 20 single, 'Water At A Wedding' (Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment), the tour will visit 12 cities with special guest Carson Wallace. Pre-sale begins Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time with general onsale beginning Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can text +1 (914) 499-0771 to receive the pre-sale code. Tickets will be available at greylanjames.com.

'A crazy year gets even crazier,' shared James. 'So many things I've dreamed about for a long time have happened this year, and it just felt right to close out 2026 celebrating the song that really kicked all of this off. Y'all have loved the hell outta 'Water At A Wedding,' and getting to hear y'all sing it back never gets old. So we figured… why not finish the year out with the Wedding Season Tour? Let's do it.'

'Water At A Wedding' launched James into a new level in his artist career as the single nears Top 15 at Country radio. Billboard claimed the track 'cement[ed] his gift for crafting songs that are both relatable and head-turning' while Country Central deemed it 'an exceptional display of narrative songwriting.' James will release 'Water At A Wedding (her side),' providing a new perspective to the wedding day's story.

Following his headlining tour, James will look ahead to 2027 as an opener for the entirety of Kenny Chesney's 2027 stadium Original Vibe Room Tour. The tour serves as a full-circle moment for James, who grew up in the same hometown as Chesney – and even got haircuts from Chesney's mom as a kid. Inspired by the country mainstay from an early age, James would go on to earn several songwriting cuts from Chesney, including Top 5 single 'Happy Does.' Chesney recently brought James onstage to perform another cut, 'Born,' together in Nashville at The Pinnacle.

James has racked up an impressive list of accolades for his songwriting, already landing ACM and BMI Award wins and a CMA Award nomination for co-writing Jordan Davis' No. 1 hit 'Next Thing You Know.' With two No. 1s and over 1B streams as a songwriter under his belt, James continues to land major writing credits. Last year alone, he earned cuts from some of country music's biggest stars including Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Cole Swindell, Blake Shelton and more.

Wedding Season: The Tour Dates

Nov. 6, 2026 in Huntington, W.Va. at Jerk's

Nov. 20, 2026 in Birmingham, Ala. at Workplay Soundstage

Nov. 21, 2026 in Decatur, Ga. at Eddie's Attic

Dec. 3, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

Dec. 4, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Dec. 5, 2026 in Plain City, Ohio at The Grainery

Dec. 10, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Open Chord

Dec. 11, 2026 in Louisville, Ky. at Headliners Music Hall

Dec. 12, 2026 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at Barrelhouse Ballroom

Dec. 17, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at Carol's Pub

Dec. 18, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. at El Club

Dec. 19, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at The Stache

About Greylan James

From the moment his Papaw gifted him his first guitar at the age of 5, Knoxville-raised artist Greylan James knew he was meant to be a musician. Since arriving in Nashville, James has become a songwriter earning cuts from artists including Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Bailey Zimmerman, BRELAND and more. He earned his first ACM Award for Song of the Year, co-writing Jordan Davis' No. 1 hit 'Next Thing You Know.' The song also earned James a BMI Award and his first CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year. To date, James' songbook has landed two No. 1 hits and amassed over 1B streams. His catalog of songs includes his Top 20 single 'Water At A Wedding.' James has toured with artists like Old Dominion and Scotty McCreery, and wrapped 2025 on Cole Swindell's Happy Hour Sad Tour. He will embark on his headlining Wedding Season: The Tour this fall before joining Kenny Chesney's 2027 Stadium Original Vibe Room Tour. For a full list of tour dates and more, visit GreylanJames.com.

Photo Credit: Dustin Haney



Photo Credit: Dustin Haney

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