Photos: E. Lundquist and Michael Damani Release 'Chasing' Single

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E. Lundquist returns with 'Chasing,' the title track of the forthcoming album coming November 13th. Featuring the husky vocals of Chicago based guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Michael Damani, the new track is another powerful R&B-infused sonic celebration.

Photo Credit: Vincent Vallejo (E. Lundquist), Elliot Baxter (Michael Damani)







(Download Hi-Res E. Lundquist press photo by Vincent Vallejo here)



Released today via KingUnderground, 'Chasing' is now available to stream on digital platforms worldwide. Rooted in a mirage of candy-coated R&B and downtempo rhythms, 'Chasing' feels more like a spiritual cleanse than a piece of music. Ethereal synths meet melodious guitars to create a whirlwind of peace and understanding, making 'Chasing' a hopeful mantra towards those still figuring life out.

Taken from Chasing My Reflections, the new single ties together lyrical themes of optimism, self-discovery, and acceptance, making it an impactful and soul-altering listen. The LA-based producer E. Lundquist aims to have listeners questioning who you are, who you were, and who you are becoming. Extremely reflective and introspective, the forthcoming record evokes feelings of hope, melancholy, power, and desire.

On 'Chasing,' E. Lundquist turns the mirror inward and lets Michael Damani do the talking.

Chasing My Reflections - Tracklist

1. Mirrors (ft. Michael Edwards)

2. 'Wishing' (ft. Kendra Morris)

3. My Wings (ft. India Blue)

4. We Were All Here (ft. Natalie Oliveri & Miles Bonny)

5. Chasing (ft. Michael Damani)

6. Deliver the Word (ft. Michael Edwards)

7. Let Me Down Easy (ft. Taylor Williams)

8. New Place (ft. Natalie Oliveri)

9. Morning Sunrise (ft. Taylor Williams)

10. Is This Life?

About E. Lundquist

E. Lundquist is the recording moniker of Los Angeles composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Eric Borders. Creating warm, cinematic music rooted in soul-jazz, funk, R&B, library records and live-band groove, Borders is proud to bring the focus back to his own story. The name itself is personal, a nod to his family lineage, and the music reflects that shift: intimate, reflective and composer-led, while still carrying the widescreen feel of 70s soundtracks, Rhodes-driven soul-jazz and analogue synth textures. Eric's forthcoming album Chasing My Reflections moves deeper into identity, resilience and self-reflection, pairing his arrangements with vocalists and musicians including India Blue, Kendra Morris and Michael Edwards.



Photo Credit: Vincent Vallejo (E. Lundquist), Elliot Baxter (Michael Damani)

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