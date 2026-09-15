E. Lundquist and Michael Damani Release Single "Chasing"
The R&B and downtempo track features ethereal synths and melodious guitars exploring themes of optimism and self-discovery.
E. Lundquist has released a new single titled 'Chasing,' featuring Michael Damani.
Featuring the vocals of Michael Damani, the new single is the last offering from the new album before its release.
About E. Lundquist and the New Single
E. Lundquist, the recording moniker of LA's Eric Borders, is a multi-instrumentalist bringing the focus back to his own story.
Rooted in a mirage of candy-coated R&B and downtempo rhythms, 'Chasing' feels more like a spiritual cleanse than a piece of music. On the new track, ethereal synths meet melodious guitars, creating a whirlwind of sonic peace and understanding. Taken from Chasing My Reflections, the new single ties together lyrical themes of optimism, self-discovery, and acceptance, making it an impactful and soul-altering listen.
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