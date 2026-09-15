E. Lundquist and Michael Damani Release Single "Chasing"

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

E. Lundquist has released a new single titled 'Chasing,' featuring Michael Damani.

Featuring the vocals of Michael Damani, the new single is the last offering from the new album before its release.

About E. Lundquist and the New Single

E. Lundquist, the recording moniker of LA's Eric Borders, is a multi-instrumentalist bringing the focus back to his own story.

Rooted in a mirage of candy-coated R&B and downtempo rhythms, 'Chasing' feels more like a spiritual cleanse than a piece of music. On the new track, ethereal synths meet melodious guitars, creating a whirlwind of sonic peace and understanding. Taken from Chasing My Reflections, the new single ties together lyrical themes of optimism, self-discovery, and acceptance, making it an impactful and soul-altering listen.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link