E. Lundquist, Kendra Morris Release New Single "WISHING"

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E. Lundquist has released a new single, 'Wishing,' featuring the vocals of Kendra Morris. The track provides a dreamy soundscape for those looking to disconnect.

Available now via KingUnderground, 'Wishing' is a lighthearted and reflective tune bound to light up the room of anyone listening. Featuring a powerful vocal range and fluffy instrumental textures, the track is described as one of the most 'upbeat' on the forthcoming album. Excellent musicianship went into the creation of this tune, as E. Lundquist borrowed the musical chops of Aloe Blacc's band members such as Joe Gonzalez (on bass) and Farmer Grief (on clavinet and Rhodes).

In addition to the digital release, E. Lundquist and Kendra Morris have dropped a music video for the track. Featuring the sights and sounds of a bustling New York City, the video adds context for the song's meaning and the overall aesthetic of the album.

E. Lundquist's new track continues to brightly light up the path towards the upcoming album, Chasing My Reflections. 'Wishing' highlights this momentum in the mesmerizing vocals of Kendra Morris, a Florida-born singer currently based in New York City. Due to her one-of-a-kind vocal chops she has landed many hip hop features with artists such as Open Mike Eagle, Monophonics, and Czarface.

Speaking behind the inspiration on the new track, Kendra Morris expresses the following:

'This song's music had an overall upbeat, warm feel to it, so in writing it, I felt hopeful.. I've written plenty of sad songs, and it's nice to just flip that sometimes. When Eric mentioned his inspiration behind the album and his Working Title at the time, 'Reflections', that got me thinking about my own perspective on life and struggling and how it's great pushing forward and looking up rather than wallowing behind.'

E. Lundquist Bio

E. Lundquist is the recording moniker of Los Angeles composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Eric Borders. Creating warm, cinematic music rooted in soul-jazz, funk, R&B, library records and live-band groove, Borders is proud to bring the focus back to his own story. The name itself is personal, a nod to his family lineage, and the music reflects that shift: intimate, reflective and composer-led, while still carrying the widescreen feel of 70s soundtracks, Rhodes-driven soul-jazz and analogue synth textures. Eric's forthcoming album Chasing My Reflections moves deeper into identity, resilience and self-reflection, pairing his arrangements with vocalists and musicians including Michael Damani, India Blue, Kendra Morris and Michael Edwards.

Photo Credit: Vincent Vallejo, Elliot Baxter



Photo Credit: Vincent Vallejo, Elliot Baxter

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