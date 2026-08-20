Lacross Club Releases New Single EVERYONE KNEW

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Welsh art-punk trio Lacross Club have released 'Everyone Knew,' their first new release in over a year, described as a pummelling burst of ear-ringing guitar-drums-bass aggro. Pushing stubbornly against the politeness and polish that's come to dominate much of the UK's present alternative music landscape, the volley of saw-edged chords and status-quo-smashing intent is the opening gift from the band's brand new, upcoming EP.

Following an initial, two-year run of urgent, visceral lo-fi-punk singles, an adrenaline-flooding ride that met its first tight corner with their 2023 debut, Welsh Weather Heather, and increasingly riotous and inclusive live shows, the now Bristol-based, Tenby-born three-piece find a sense of fresh adventure on 'Everyone Knew.' Without sacrificing the raw energy that's propelled their observational songs onto sold out stages, Lacross Club's absence for a year is explained by the audible growth captured in 'Everyone Knew.'

Drawing on the off-centre creative worlds of Mclusky, DEVO, Uranium Club, Minutemen and Richard Hell, transmuting frustration through colour and communality, 'Everyone Knew' wrestles with office jobs, greedy number-crunchers in uncomfortable suits and the uneasy feeling that everyone has quietly accepted a version of life that doesn't make much sense. It's a more awkward, more immediate and more restless version of Lacross Club that's present this time around.

'It's basically just me being terrified and confused by the concept of office jobs and money-hungry CEOs profiting,' says guitarist and vocalist, Cai. 'The confusion at the heart of the song is: 'I thought Everyone Knew that this isn't the way to live?'

'Musically it was heavily influenced by the arty-punk genius of people like Richard Hell. The Minutemen influence is definitely more prominent in the drum part. It's also the start of a change in sound, as we wish to delve into a more 'put together' and obscure sound whilst keeping what makes us us, which is our energy.'

Lacross Club's story begins by accident. Drummer Oz spotted a band looking for an opening act, recruited some friends, including bassist, Swan, for what was intended to be a reckless one-off and, when audiences responded, the band couldn't stop. Since then, they've built a reputation through their run of explosive singles, homespun visuals and chaotic, packed gigs. Whilst home soil is fertile, selling out Bristol's The Lanes and Swansea's Bunkhouse, their April 2026 appearance in London also saw a lock-out at the 450-capacity Moth Club.

Outside the barely legal decibel readings and sweatbox conditions of Lacross Club shows, the band has also drawn positive attention and support from the media, including Louder Than War and Epigram, while the repeated support of BBC Introducing has served to spread the good word.

'Everyone Knew' and the rest of a forthcoming, to be confirmed EP, was recorded above the Cwrw pub/venue in Carmarthen, the same venue where Lacross Club played their first ever show. The venue's name means 'beer' in Welsh and provided a familiar environment in which Lacross Club could push into fresh realms.

To be the first to know about the new EP and announcements of a rumoured, late 2026 tour to support the release, fans can connect with Lacross Club online at https://www.instagram.com/tenbylacrossclub.

Photo Credit: Lacross Club



Photo Credit: Lacross Club

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