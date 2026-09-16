Photos: Classical Concert Season to Feature Ivakhiv, Bond and Village Trip

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Classical music organizers have announced a slate of fall concerts across Manhattan, including the Village Trip festival, a 'Tarot Magic in Music' program curated by Victoria Bond, a Clara Schumann-themed recital by pianist Orli Shaham, and a 'Music of Resilience' album release concert from violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv.

























September 19 at 7:30 pm: Violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv 'Music of Resilience' album release concert

Ukrainian Institute of America (2 E 79th St, Manhattan)

Violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv is joined by New England Chamber Orchestra and guest artists to perform works from her new album, 'Music of Resilience.' Program also includes music by Felix Mendelssohn and Gustav Mahler.

The Morgan Library and Museum (225 Madison Ave, Manhattan)

Composer Victoria Bond opens the concert season at The Morgan Library with a program inspired by tarot's influence in classical music. The evening features the world premiere of Bond's 'Wheel of Fortune' and excerpts from the opera Carmen, in which Carmen reads her own tarot cards. Plus, works by Ravel, Debussy, Boulez and others touch on folk magic themes and traditions. With Carol Wincenc, flute; Charles Neidich, clarinet; Hahnsol Kim, violin; Michael Nicolas, cello; and Mohamed Shams, piano.

The Village Trip, a celebration of culture and art in Greenwich Village, presents its annual festival September 25-October 4, 2026. Tickets, details and updates are available at TheVillageTrip.com.

September 25 at 7 pm: We The People – Poetica Musica

St John's in the Village (218 W 11th St, Manhattan)

Poetica Musica draws on music from America's first 25 decades – including works by Aaron Copland, William Bolcom, Hall Johnson, and others — to trace a thread of distinctly American expression across generations and styles. Featuring Barry Crawford, flute, Oren Fader, guitar, William Anderson, guitar, Molly Morkoski, piano and Eleanor Valkenburg, soprano.

September 26 at 7 pm: The Ahn Trio with James Moore: The Art of Collaboration: Sting, Jobim and Baechle

Presented by The Village Trip at Greenwich House Music School (46 Barrow St, Manhattan)

The Ahn Trio, 'classical revolutionaries' (Newsday), combine razor-sharp technique with the fierce energy of rock stars, seamlessly fusing classical music with rock, jazz, and multimedia. 'The Art of Collaboration: Sting, Jobim and Baechle' features duos, trios and quartets with guest guitarist James Moore.

September 27 at 4 pm: Let Freedom Sing: Paul Robeson – His Words, His Music

Featuring bass-baritone James C. Martin and pianist Lynn Raley. Presented by The Village Trip at St Mark's in the Bowery (131 E 10th St, Manhattan)

Paul Robeson — singer, athlete, actor, activist — embodied all the promise of America at its best. Bass-baritone James C. Martin and pianist Lynn Raley pay tribute with a program of Robeson's best-loved songs and his bravest words. The program also features world premieres by David Amram, Anthony Davis, Augusta Read Thomas and Shih-hui Chen, as well as music by Erik Santos and Robert Wellington Pound, and a setting of words by Robeson's friend and fellow activist Langston Hughes by Maria Thompson Corley.

September 27 at 7 pm: 25 Decades: The Horszowski Trio

Presented by The Village Trip at Greenwich House Music School (46 Barrow St, Manhattan)

The Horszowski Trio performs the US premiere of 25 Decades by William Kentner Anderson alongside Brahms' monumental Piano Trio No. 2 in C major, Op 87. Plus an homage to the 'New York School' with music by Augusta Read Thomas, Morton Feldman and John Cage.

September 29 at 7 pm: Women's Work

Presented by The Village Trip at St John's in the Village (218 W 11th St, Manhattan)

An evening of music and poetry that explores the tension between the external demands placed on women and the rich creative interior lives they have always sustained. The program features works by Missy Mazzoli, Shoko Suzuki, Ann Southam, and Whitney George, alongside texts by Eleanor Roosevelt, Marcella Remund, Edna St Vincent Millay and Anne Lovering Rounds. Performers include Sharon Harms, soprano; Joan Forsyth, piano; Adam Tendler, piano; Anne Lovering Rounds, words and piano.

October 1 at 7:30 pm: America Sings a Siren's Song

Co-presented by The Village Trip and Cutting Edge Concerts New Music Festival at St. Luke in the Fields Church (487 Hudson St, Manhattan)

Four composers from diverse backgrounds – Samuel Adler, Victoria Bond, Dina Koston, and Nehemiah Luckett – offer very personal interpretations of the dreams that have lured immigrants from all around the world to America's shores. Adler's 'Between Lyra and Pegasus,' by Adler (aged 98), was commissioned by The Village Trip and receives its world premiere performance on this concert. Performed by Cygnus Ensemble with singers Amy Justman, Devony Smith, Maximilian Jansen, and Patrick Wilhelm; and narrator Emmanuel Chumaceiro.

October 2 at 7:30 pm: Village Voices

Presented by The Village Trip at St John's in the Village (218 W 11th St, Manhattan)

The Village Trip brings together composers with deep ties to Greenwich Village and the East Village drawing on an extraordinary range of voices featuring premieres by Scott Wheeler, and Ella Milch-Sheriff, as well as new settings of Herman Melville by Akemi Naito and Kile Smith. Also on the program: Judd Greenstein discusses, and shows a short film about, his opera 'A Marvelous Order,' which centers on the feud between Moses and Jacobs over Washington Square Park and the proposed Lower Manhattan Expressway (LOMEX). Performers include Oren Fader, guitar; William Anderson, mandolin; Emily John, harp; Joan Forsyth, piano; Sharon Harms, soprano; Curtlyn Ifill, soprano; Tim Ruedeman, sax; Scott Wheeler, piano.

Presented by The Village Trip at Greenwich House Music School (46 Barrow St, Manhattan)

An intimate evening in the company of Allen Shawn, celebrated for his 'distinctly urban energy.' Shawn is an author, pianist, and composer whose six-year sojourn in the West Village marked a creative turning point when – influenced by his friendship with clarinetist Benny Goodman – he began blending classical music with elements of jazz. Performers include Curtis Macomber, violin; Joan Forsyth, piano; Laurel Zucker, flute; Allen Shawn, piano; Yoshiko Sato, piano.

October 4 at 4 pm: Classical Cool: Ich Bin Ein New Yorker: Orchestral Concert for Young People

Hosted by Nina Bernstein. Presented by The Village Trip at St Mark's in the Bowery (131 E 10th St, Manhattan)

Classical Cool is the Village Trip festival's annual concert for children and families. Hosted by Nina Bernstein Simmons, the program features excerpts from Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story, and his 'Ode to Freedom' from Beethoven's Ninth Symphony. Classical Cool also features premières by Shoko Suzuki, and William Kentner Anderson. Community African drummers under Amos Gabia and local choral ensembles join The Village Trip Festival Orchestra, conducted by Garrett Keast of the Berlin American Academy of Music. Featured soloists include the winner of TVT's Concerto Competition, and soprano Curtlyn Ifill.

October 3: Victoria Bond's 'Spring and Fall: To a Young Child'

Presented by 77 White Street Events (77 White St, Manhattan)

Baritone Jeremy Huw Williams, recipient of the New York Women Composers' Seed Money Grant, performs Victoria Bond's 'Spring and Fall: To a Young Child' in a concert that also features music by Chen Yi, Wendy Griffiths, Barbra Jazwinski, and Hillary Tann in Tribeca.

October 6: Pianist Orli Shaham performs 'In Clara's Hands' at Merkin Hall

Pianist Orli Shaham celebrates the piano music of Clara Schumann in a recital featuring special guest musicologist Sarah Fritz – author of a new biography on Clara Schumann.

October 18: Pianist Orli Shaham and violinist Deborah Buck at Bargemusic

Ahead of recording an album with her frequent collaborator violinist Deborah Buck for the 75th Anniversary of the Kinhaven Music School, the two perform a recital in Brooklyn featuring music by Debussy, Stravinsky, Copland, and Lili Boulanger. Free admission.

November 4: Dublin International Piano Competition presents Carter Johnson

Dublin IPC competition winner Carter Johnson performs his Carnegie Hall debut. Program includes Schumann's 'Arabeske' and 'Davidsbündlertänze' alongside works by Schnittke and Bartók.

November 19: Key Pianists presents Roberto Plano at Carnegie Hall

Award-winning pianist Roberto Plano performs a solo recital featuring music by Schubert, Liszt, Copland, Gershwin, and more.

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