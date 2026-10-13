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Photos: Caroline Kingsbury to Launch EVERYTHING GLOWS Tour with CANNONS

The pop artist kicks off dates supporting CANNONS while her new EP reaches listeners via Music is Fun.

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Photos: Caroline Kingsbury to Launch EVERYTHING GLOWS Tour with CANNONS

Florida native and Los Angeles-based queer indie-pop star Caroline Kingsbury has spent the past year bringing bold glam, high energy, and unapologetic self-expression to stages across the U.S. on her Shock Treatment Tour. She is kicking off a new run of dates supporting indie-pop band Cannons on The Everything Glows Tour.

Fresh off a summer performance at Chicago's Pride Fest, Kingsbury has had a nonstop year, making her festival debuts at Lollapalooza and All Things Go in late 2025. Her fan-favorite sleeper hit 'Kissing Someone Else' has accumulated over 7 million streams since being featured on the UK series I Kissed a Girl, while 'Pain and Pleasure,' off Shock Treatment, was featured in Prime Video's Every Year After series. Kingsbury shows no signs of slowing down, joining Cannons for dates spanning Arkansas to Quebec, alongside a headlining show at Chicago's Chop Shop with special guest Sizzy Rocket.

Kingsbury's latest release, Shock Treatment, is an EP produced alongside Wild Nothing that blurs the line between reality and performance, turning self-expression into an act of revolution. Expect larger-than-life energy, iridescent makeup, Bowie-esque boot-and-blazer getups, and ready-to-risk-it-all ballads steeped in brutally honest, vulnerable storytelling.

Catch Caroline Kingsbury on The Everything Glows Tour with Cannons this fall, with additional dates and festival appearances to be announced. Tickets and more information are available at carolinekingsbury.com/tour.

Caroline Kingsbury Live

10/9 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

10/10 - Miami, FL - ZeyZey Miami

10/12 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

10/13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

10/14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

10/16 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

10/17 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

10/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

10/21 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

10/22 - Montréal, QC, Canada - MTELUS

10/24 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop

Tracklist

1. Shock Treatment

2. Chocolate

3. Pain + Pleasure

4. Meteorite

5. I See God In You

6. What Kind Of Person

Caroline Kingsbury's sync licenses include The Bucaneers (Apple TV), Never Have I Ever (Netflix), Forever (Netflix), and Dispatch (PlayStation, PlayStation 5, Windows via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2).

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Photos: Caroline Kingsbury to Launch EVERYTHING GLOWS Tour with CANNONS — photo 3 of 4

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