Photos: Moriah MENSAH Releases Debut Mixtape MENSAH via Black Butter Records

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Peckham born and raised songwriter, producer and rapper Moriah Mensah has released her debut mixtape MENSAH via Black Butter Records. The nine-track project follows her live debut at All Points East last month and includes her self-produced debut single 'Hero,' the Peckham-inspired 'Old Gs At Millbrook,' her exploration of ego 'Magazines,' and latest highlight 'So Entitled,' which arrives alongside a Caitlin Ricaud directed video.

Photo Credit: Samuel Ibram (HIGH RES)











Across the mixtape's nine tracks, Mensah explores adolescence, self-image, fame, potential, legacy, superficiality, recreation and connection, blending hyperpop adjacent textures with pop sensibilities and R&B flare.

To celebrate the release, Mensah shared a video for lead single 'So Entitled,' exploring legacy over a fusion of pop and hip hop. Set in a warehouse location, the video features Mensah's performance alongside choreography that sees her embody the MENSAH state of mind alongside a younger version of herself.

Speaking on the mixtape, Moriah Mensah shared:

The project is a collection of music co-produced by myself and Jag Brill - The intention behind this mixtape is to introduce the range of sonics that will be present in future projects - I want the listening experience to have back to back surprises - 'Moriah Mensah' as an artist project is genre agnostic - There is no facet of sound that will go unexplored, over the next years.

Alongside 'Old Gs At Millbrook' last month, Mensah shared a video directed by Samuel Ibram picturing her against a backdrop of imagery from Peckham. Having only been releasing music for a few short months, she has already seen support from Dazed, The Independent, The Guardian, Wonderland, Clash, COLORS and The Line of Best Fit, while also being named SoundCloud's Track of the Day.

About Moriah Mensah

19 years old, Moriah Mensah grew up an only child in Peckham on the Friary Estate a 10-minute walk from Rye Lane with her mum. Half Nigerian-half Ghanaian, she's always known she wanted to be an artist. Influenced by everyone from Tierra Whack to Lady Gaga, Prince to Remy Ma, Hype Williams to AlunaGeorge, she pulls from a wide range of influences spanning hip-hop, alternative electronic music, punk attitude and internet culture. Alongside early co-signs from Lola Young and key figures across the UK Underground scene including Young Eman, she has been quietly building her own fanbase and working on her debut project.

Currently balancing her music career alongside studying for a PPE degree, she loves theatre and architecture, heavily relates to Martine Rose's fascination with 80s textiles, and is inspired by the films of Gregg Araki. When she isn't making music, she spends a lot of time reading, watching Blu-ray DVDs and building structures out of Jenga and children's books.

Tracklist

1. Old Gs at Millbrook

2. Magazines

3. So Entitled

4. Girls Night Out

5. Hero

6. From A Distance

7. Issues

8. Leyton

9. All Velvet

Photo Credit: Samuel Ibram



Photo Credit: Samuel Ibram (HIGH RES)

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