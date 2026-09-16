Photos: Adam Fan Releases Debut English-Language Album SKYFALL

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Chinese superstar Adam Fan, also known as Fan Chengcheng, has released his highly anticipated debut full-length English-language album, SKYFALL.

Photo Credit: Pacific Music Group



CHINESE SUPERSTAR ADAM FAN RELEASES DEBUT ENGLISH-LANGUAGE ALBUM SKYFALL







Released alongside the music video for its focus track 'Make It Make Sense,' SKYFALL marks a significant new chapter in Adam Fan's artistic evolution, introducing his music to an international audience through a project built around global production, English-language songwriting, and a forward-thinking fusion of melodic rap, trap, rage, rock, and dance influences. The album can be streamed in full here, and the 'Make It Make Sense' official music video can be watched below.

Adam Fan (Fan Chengcheng), described as a musical voice of China's Generation Z with more than 55 million social media followers across all platforms, unveils his debut full-length international English-language album SKYFALL with an elite roster of Western producers, including Grammy-nominated talents. The album is produced by the international music production company Hits Rhythm and A WW Productions.

The album is distributed outside China through a partnership between Hits Rhythm and Pacific Music Group to support the album's worldwide distribution and international promotional efforts, with a focus on expanding Adam Fan's global reach and connecting his music with audiences across key markets around the world.

SKYFALL opens with its title track, 'Skyfall,' arriving alongside a cinematic music video. Cowritten by American artist Lawson, whose writing credits include The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's 'Timeless,' the track establishes the album's introspective and atmospheric tone. Blending ethereal melodies with melodic rap, 'Skyfall' explores pressure, loneliness, self-discovery, and the determination to continue moving forward despite setbacks.

The album's focus track, 'Make It Make Sense,' showcases another side of Adam Fan. The song is written and produced by Puku, whose writing credits include the Billboard HOT 100 track 'SOMETHING ABOUT YOU' by PARTYNEXTDOOR/Drake. Built around a trap-driven production and accompanied by a visually striking official music video, the track combines cutting-edge fashion with an international rap aesthetic. Its composed delivery and confident perspective center on rejecting superficiality, focusing on personal growth, and allowing ability and dedication to speak for themselves.

Across SKYFALL, Adam Fan moves fluidly between genres while maintaining a cohesive artistic identity. 'Go Girl' delivers an energetic melodic dance-rap sound centered on confidence, independence, and female empowerment, while 'TTTM' and 'Error' lean into the explosive energy of modern Rage rap. 'Make It Rock' fuses rock with contemporary Rage, creating a high-energy crossover track designed for the international stage. 'Pink' combines psychedelic textures, melodic songwriting, and Rage production, reflecting on the clarity and self-belief that emerge after periods of struggle. 'Heard of Us' closes the project with a message of collective ambition and perseverance, capturing the philosophy of building quietly while allowing success to speak for itself.

Together, the songs present a multidimensional portrait of an artist entering a new phase, one that embraces international sounds while remaining grounded in Adam's own experiences, ambition, and evolving identity.

About Adam Fan

Adam Fan (Fan Chengcheng) is a Chinese singer, actor and one of the most recognizable artists of his generation, with a combined social following of over 100 million. He has built a presence across music, television and film, with a large and highly engaged fanbase in China and across Asia. He first rose to prominence through the Chinese survival show Idol Producer, later debuting as a member of the boy group NINE PERCENT and establishing himself as a solo artist. Beyond music, Adam has starred in television dramas and variety shows, including The Journey Across the Night and Keep Running.

In 2026, Adam entered a new international chapter with SKYFALL, his debut full-length English-language hip-hop album. Drawing on Trap, Rage and Melodic Rap, the project marks a bold new chapter in his artistry as he expands his musical identity beyond China and onto the global stage.



Photo Credit: Pacific Music Group

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