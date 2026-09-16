Photos: AUTHORITY ZERO Opens Dub Remix Project to Musicians Worldwide

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Authority Zero's latest single, 'Apocalyptic Summer,' is out now, and the band is opening the song up for others to pull apart, rebuild and take somewhere entirely new.













Authority Zero handed the track to two longtime friends, Ted Bowne of Passafire and Wayne Lothian of The English Beat, and asked each of them to reinterpret it in his own language. Both artists transformed the punk-rock original into distinctive dub remixes, offering entirely different perspectives on the same recording.

Now Authority Zero is handing those same creative tools over to its community.

Through ApocalypticSummer.com, musicians, producers and artists can download the song's individual stems and create their own versions of 'Apocalyptic Summer.' The always-open initiative is a just-for-fun, human-made community project built around independent creativity and collaboration.

This is not a contest. There is no deadline, judging, prize, winner or ranking.

Download the stems. Reimagine the song. Keep it human.

Participants are asked to build their versions using their own ideas, performances and conventional non-AI production tools. Once completed, remixes can be uploaded to SoundCloud and submitted through the project's website. Public uploads are preferred, although private SoundCloud secret links will also be accepted.

Authority Zero will periodically review eligible submissions and may add selected versions to an official playlist, repost tracks or spotlight independent artists. Submission does not guarantee placement or promotion.

Ted Bowne (Passafire) says, 'It was super fun reimagining this rocker of a tune in a dubby way. I can't wait to hear what other people do with it!'

Wayne Lothian (The English Beat) adds, 'Working on the Authority Zero project was a great experience. There's an honesty and energy in their music that's been there from the beginning, and my goal was to respect that while bringing something fresh to the track. I'm really proud of how it came together and grateful to have been part of it.'

'Apocalyptic Summer' itself is a darkly surreal blast of rebellious punk rock that follows an ordinary man attempting to enjoy another day at the beach as the world begins collapsing around him. Set against political tension, riots, fire and destruction of biblical proportions, the song turns present-day anxiety into a defiant end-of-the-world anthem.

Frontman Jason DeVore explains:

''Apocalyptic Summer' takes place at the end of a long and crazy summer, in a satirical and fictional storyline with nonfictional, present-day political and societal elements woven within. It is a darkly surreal, rebellious look at a world teetering on the edge, set against the backdrop of rising political tension, riots, fire, chaos and destruction of biblical proportions.

'We follow an ordinary man who sets out to enjoy another day at the beach when there's an ominous knock at the door. From there, we begin to watch the world unravel around him, and his eyes open to the shocking reality of the world he lives in. He refuses to surrender to fear or let anyone steal what makes life worth living. He turns to the extremes of living it up with whatever time may be left. If the world is ending, he's going out fighting—drink in hand and riding out the apocalyptic surf, determined to enjoy every last second.'

Authority Zero will bring 'Apocalyptic Summer' on the road this fall during the 'Apocalyptour 2026.' The October dates will feature Counterpunch, with The Raging Nathans joining the November run.

AUTHORITY ZERO — 'APOCALYPTOUR 2026'

OCT 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad

OCT 22 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

OCT 23 - St. Louis, MO @ Golden Record

OCT 24 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

OCT 25 - Hamtramck, MI @ Small's Bar

OCT 26 - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall

OCT 27 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy

OCT 28 - Westfield, MA @ The Nook

OCT 29 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

OCT 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Wood Shop

NOV 1 - Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival

NOV 2 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

NOV 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

NOV 4 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe's

NOV 5 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

DEC 4 - Prescott, AZ @ The Bird Cage

DEC 5 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

DEC 11 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers

DEC 12 - Oakland, CA @ Crybaby

DEC 13 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

DEC 18 - Palmdale, CA @ Transplants

DEC 19 - Pomona, CA @ The Cathedral (Skanksmas)

DEC 20 - San Diego, CA @ The Holding Co

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 10 Hrs 44 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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