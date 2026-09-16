Photos: AUTHORITY ZERO Opens Dub Remix Project to Musicians Worldwide
Ted Bowne and Wayne Lothian contribute dub remixes; participants can download stems and submit their own human-made versions.
Authority Zero's latest single, 'Apocalyptic Summer,' is out now, and the band is opening the song up for others to pull apart, rebuild and take somewhere entirely new.
Authority Zero handed the track to two longtime friends, Ted Bowne of Passafire and Wayne Lothian of The English Beat, and asked each of them to reinterpret it in his own language. Both artists transformed the punk-rock original into distinctive dub remixes, offering entirely different perspectives on the same recording.
Now Authority Zero is handing those same creative tools over to its community.
Through ApocalypticSummer.com, musicians, producers and artists can download the song's individual stems and create their own versions of 'Apocalyptic Summer.' The always-open initiative is a just-for-fun, human-made community project built around independent creativity and collaboration.
This is not a contest. There is no deadline, judging, prize, winner or ranking.
Download the stems. Reimagine the song. Keep it human.
Participants are asked to build their versions using their own ideas, performances and conventional non-AI production tools. Once completed, remixes can be uploaded to SoundCloud and submitted through the project's website. Public uploads are preferred, although private SoundCloud secret links will also be accepted.
Authority Zero will periodically review eligible submissions and may add selected versions to an official playlist, repost tracks or spotlight independent artists. Submission does not guarantee placement or promotion.
Ted Bowne (Passafire) says, 'It was super fun reimagining this rocker of a tune in a dubby way. I can't wait to hear what other people do with it!'
Wayne Lothian (The English Beat) adds, 'Working on the Authority Zero project was a great experience. There's an honesty and energy in their music that's been there from the beginning, and my goal was to respect that while bringing something fresh to the track. I'm really proud of how it came together and grateful to have been part of it.'
'Apocalyptic Summer' itself is a darkly surreal blast of rebellious punk rock that follows an ordinary man attempting to enjoy another day at the beach as the world begins collapsing around him. Set against political tension, riots, fire and destruction of biblical proportions, the song turns present-day anxiety into a defiant end-of-the-world anthem.
Frontman Jason DeVore explains:
''Apocalyptic Summer' takes place at the end of a long and crazy summer, in a satirical and fictional storyline with nonfictional, present-day political and societal elements woven within. It is a darkly surreal, rebellious look at a world teetering on the edge, set against the backdrop of rising political tension, riots, fire, chaos and destruction of biblical proportions.
'We follow an ordinary man who sets out to enjoy another day at the beach when there's an ominous knock at the door. From there, we begin to watch the world unravel around him, and his eyes open to the shocking reality of the world he lives in. He refuses to surrender to fear or let anyone steal what makes life worth living. He turns to the extremes of living it up with whatever time may be left. If the world is ending, he's going out fighting—drink in hand and riding out the apocalyptic surf, determined to enjoy every last second.'
Authority Zero will bring 'Apocalyptic Summer' on the road this fall during the 'Apocalyptour 2026.' The October dates will feature Counterpunch, with The Raging Nathans joining the November run.
AUTHORITY ZERO — 'APOCALYPTOUR 2026'
OCT 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad
OCT 22 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
OCT 23 - St. Louis, MO @ Golden Record
OCT 24 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies
OCT 25 - Hamtramck, MI @ Small's Bar
OCT 26 - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall
OCT 27 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy
OCT 28 - Westfield, MA @ The Nook
OCT 29 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
OCT 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Wood Shop
NOV 1 - Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival
NOV 2 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
NOV 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
NOV 4 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe's
NOV 5 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
DEC 4 - Prescott, AZ @ The Bird Cage
DEC 5 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
DEC 11 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers
DEC 12 - Oakland, CA @ Crybaby
DEC 13 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
DEC 18 - Palmdale, CA @ Transplants
DEC 19 - Pomona, CA @ The Cathedral (Skanksmas)
DEC 20 - San Diego, CA @ The Holding Co
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