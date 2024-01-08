Photo: Ariana Grande Unveils New Album Cover

Grande's new single, "yes, and?," will be released this Friday, January 12.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Ariana Grande has unveiled her new album cover.

In a new Instagram Story, the Grammy-winner said that the cover photo for her new single, dropping Friday, is also one of the covers for her new album.

"I couldn't wait any longer to tell you that although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well.......one of them!)," she said, signaling that there will be multiple album covers for the incoming record.

The lead single for the new album, "yes, and?," will be released this Friday, January 12. Pre-save the single here.

The new album is part of a big year for Grande, as she will also be starring in the two-part Wicked movie. The first part will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Max Martin, whose music can be heard on Broadway in & Juliet, has contributed to the new album, Listen to all of Grande's past work with Martin here.

Grande also shared a post with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, who she previously worked with on "Santa Tell Me" and her albums "My Everything," "Sweetener," "Dangerous Woman," and "Thank U, Next."

Last year, Grande revealed that she had gone into "full preparation mode" before her Wicked audition and had not worked on new music since. Stating that she was spending all her "time with Glinda," she put new music on hold to work on Wicked.

Once Wicked filming was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it has been rumored that she worked with & Juliet's Max Martin on new music.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New Single Photo
Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New Single

‘A Billion Goats. A Billion Sparks. Fin.’ features 11 songs that delve further into the void than previous records, leaving the sardonic frustration behind for sarcastic existentialism, zeroing in on the big philosophical questions, and the pedantic shards of nonsense that make up our existence.

2
Eynomia Re-Release 2018 Album With Bonus Track Photo
Eynomia Re-Release 2018 Album With Bonus Track

Break Free revolves around the dramatic vocals of Phyllis Rutter and Chris Bickley's powerfully melodic compositions and wild guitar shredding. Ground-shaking blasts of bass and drums make it metal, but intricate keyboard parts partake of the sophistication of progressive rock. The overall sound evokes symphonic prog metal bands.

3
Trey Lewis Announces New Album, Troublemaker Photo
Trey Lewis Announces New Album, 'Troublemaker'

Rising country superstar and platinum-selling artist Trey Lewis is set to release his highly-anticipated new album Troublemaker. On January 1, Lewis surprised fans by dropping “Pretty Hungover”, a new track from the record available here now. Troublemaker will feature 14 tracks and was produced by Lewis and Jacob Rice.

4
MSG Entertainment Promotes Jessica Tuttle To Executive VP, Productions Photo
MSG Entertainment Promotes Jessica Tuttle To Executive VP, Productions

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment”) announced that Jessica Tuttle, an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of live entertainment experience, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Productions.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Jacob Elordi Joins Guillermo Del Toro's FRANKENSTEINJacob Elordi Joins Guillermo Del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN
Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & MorePhotos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Photos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & MorePhotos: Inside the Golden Globes With Emma Stone, Taylor Swift & More
Photo: Ariana Grande Unveils New Album CoverPhoto: Ariana Grande Unveils New Album Cover

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HADESTOWN