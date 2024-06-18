Phish Will Return to Mexico for 8th Annual 'Phish: Riviera Maya'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Phish has announced their return to the breathtaking beaches of Mexico for the 8th annual Phish: Riviera Maya, set for January 29-February 1, 2025 – the first time the event will be held at the end of January following its traditional late February dates. Presented by Playa Luna, the all-inclusive concert getaway will host four spectacular nights of Phish on Mexico’s Caribbean coastline, including an additional set that will complement the special Welcome Performance on Night One, with a total of eight sets instead of past years’ seven.

Phish: Riviera Maya 2025 packages will go on sale starting June 26 at 2:00 pm (ET) exclusively at phishrivieramaya.com, with a special Alumni Pre-Sale for previous attendees beginning at 12:00 pm (ET) the same day. Purchasers can take advantage of lower costs for the most popular event packages due to the new January event dates, which also align with more affordable flight options than typically available in late February. For complete information, including booking details and payment plans, please visit HERE.

Set against the backdrop of the award-winning Moon Palace Cancún, an AAA Four Diamond Awarded resort known for its luxurious accommodations and top-tier amenities, Phish: Riviera Maya 2025 guests will enjoy premium accommodations just steps from the state-of-the-art venue. Alongside the nightly performances, Playa Luna has curated an array of wellness programming, featuring daily yoga classes, workshops, and speakers, as well as daytime pool parties and late-night DJ sets to keep the festivities going around the clock. Guests are also encouraged to explore the stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage of the Yucatan Peninsula. Options for adventure include diving into cenotes, visiting the ancient ruins of Chichen Itza, and sailing on catamarans, offering a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration.

Playa Luna and Moon Palace Cancún are committed to environmental sustainability. Phish: Riviera Maya will continue its comprehensive greening program, including a concert area free of single-use plastics and extensive waste sorting to ensure minimal landfill impact. These initiatives underscore a dedication to responsible, eco-friendly event production and environmental stewardship.

The announcement continues what is proving a historic year for Phish, including their highly acclaimed four-night sold-out run at Sphere in Las Vegas and the upcoming release of their first studio album in over four years, Evolve, arriving via JEMP Records/ATO on Friday, July 12. Pre-orders are available now in all formats – including digital, CD, and double LP vinyl – via the Phish Dry Goods store.

Phish’s 16th studio album, Evolve was recorded in the fall of 2023 at the band’s Vermont recording studio, The Barn, with producers Vance Powell and Bryce Goggin. The album has been heralded with such songs as “Evolve,” “Oblivion,” and the latest premiere, “Hey Stranger,” all available now for streaming and download.

Phish will follow this spring’s triumphant Sphere run with a summer tour getting underway with a three-night stand at Mansfield, MA’s Xfinity Center (July 19-21) and then continuing on with performances at Uncasville, CT’s Mohegan Sun Arena (July 23-24), East Troy, WI’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre (July 26-28), St. Louis, MO’s Chaifetz Arena (July 30-31), Noblesville, IN’s Ruoff Music Center (August 2-4), Grand Rapids, MI’s Van Andel Arena (August 6-7), and Bethel, NY historic Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (August 9-11). The tour will culminate with Phish’s traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO, returning for four nights (August 29-September 1). Limited tickets remain available for most dates. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit HERE.

Though there will be no fall tour for Phish this year, the summer will also see Phish hosting Mondegreen, a four-day festival set for August 15-18 at The Woodlands in Dover, DE. The band’s 11th self-produced festival and first in nine years, Mondegreen will see Phish performing over four days and nights, alongside an array of interactive fan experiences, specially curated regional food and drink, art installations, and much more. For complete details on passes, car and RV camping and parking options, on-site glamping accommodations, travel packages, and more, please visit HERE.

Tracklist:

Hey Stranger

Oblivion

Evolve

A Wave of Hope

Pillow Jets

Lonely Trip

Life Saving Gun

Monsters

Ether Edge

Human Nature

Valdese

The Well*

Mercy

* Vinyl Only

PHISH – LIVE 2024

JULY

19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena (SOLD OUT)

24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena (SOLD OUT)

26 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

27 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

28 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

30 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

31 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

AUGUST

2 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

3 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

4 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

6 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

7 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

9 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

10 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

11 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

15 – The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

16 – The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

17 – The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

18 – The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

29 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

30 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

31 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

SEPTEMBER

1 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

