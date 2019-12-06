Phil Good Releases New Single 'Put It All On Me'

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Phil Good has released his latest single "Put It All On Me". The track is available to stream and download now via Elektra Records. Phil has also shared a music video for the track, directed by frequent collaborator Spencer Graves. Watch it below.

"I wrote 'Put It All On Me' for my ex who is also an artist. At the time, she was stressed from navigating the music industry, and would come home in tears. I wrote this as a way to say 'I've got you'," shares Phil. "I wanted the video to be an almost abstract version of that. Spencer Graves (director) and I decided that stacking people on top of me is the most literal and interesting visual version of 'put it all on me' -- taking on the weight and problems of those you love."

"Put It All On Me" is the third song Phil Good has released via Elektra Records this Fall. Billboard announced his signing and premiered the music video for his major label debut single "Wonder" in September. In October, Phil returned with "Do You Ever?" and premiered an accompanying visual on Ones to Watch. Phil spoke about his latest singles in an exclusive interview with Travis Mills on Apple Music's Beats 1 that aired yesterday.

Phil Good just wrapped his first run of live dates, supporting Jaymes Young on his Happiest Year North American Tour, and is expected to tour extensively in 2020.

A stint slinging grilled cheese out of a stationary truck, a bike accident listening to Barack Obama's appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, and an intriguing childhood split between attending mosque with his Palestinian step-dad and Christian church with his Puerto Rican "reggae-funk bass player" father all preceded the career of Phil Good. Relocating from Portland, OR to Los Angeles, CA with his cat Lucy in 2016, Phil devoted an entire year to writing and recording behind-the-scenes for other artists and logging countless hours in the studio in addition to planting the seeds for what would become his solo debut. By the beginning of 2019, he quietly put up nearly 10 million total streams across indie releases such as "Growing Up", "Be Somebody", and more in addition to garnering acclaim from Earmilk, Dancing Astronaut, This Song is Sick, and more.

Listen here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories