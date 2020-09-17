Perfume Genius to Release 'Immediately,' A Book Companion to His Critically-Acclaimed Album

This Saturday, September 19th, Perfume Genius will appear live from The Palace Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Immediately is the indispensable book companion to Perfume Genius' Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, Mike Hadreas' critically-lauded album released in May on Matador Records, which was called a "three-dimensional, dust-blown world that is cinematic in its grandeur and intimate in its inspection of the human form" by Pitchfork Music.

Featuring iconic portraits of the artist by celebrated French photographer Camille Vivier, this limited-edition monograph reveals the unseen procedures beneath Perfume Genius' music-vivid conjurings that became songs, and now a tactile object, from exercises in world-building.

Within its pages, beguiling still life is situated amid corroded collage, handwritten lyrics take shape, words emerge as emotionally-charged objects. The results are all collected here in a process made permanent.

Immediately is being produced in two distinct printed editions: 900 copies will be bound softcover with French flaps and 100 will be hardbound and signed by Hadreas. Both editions will be available only on the Hat & Beard Press website, and in a select number of shops in New York and Los Angeles before the holidays. Once they're gone, they are gone. Pre-order the book here.

This Saturday, September 19th, Perfume Genius will appear live from The Palace Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The show starts at 12PM PST and the stream will be available through Sunday, September 20 at midnight, PST. Perfume Genius will be joined by a 6 piece band as well as a string quartet and the set will include music off his recently released album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately. It will mark the first time fans can hear music from the album in a live setting. Tickets are on-sale and are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. For an additional $5 fans will have the opportunity to watch a special intimate, acoustic solo encore by Perfume Genius. Further items also being made available include a limited edition t-shirt and long sleeve, autographed limited-edition posters, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately vinyl, and the ability to pre-order the forthcoming book. Tickets and all merchandise information is here: perfumegenius.veeps.com

In May Perfume Genius released his new album, Set My Heart On Fire Immediately on Matador Records to worldwide critical acclaim. The album was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Blake Mills and features contributions from musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin and Rob Moose. It was recorded in Los Angeles, where Perfume Genius settled in 2017 with longtime partner and musical collaborator Alan Wyffels. The album explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, and introduces decidedly American musical influences.

