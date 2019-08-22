Penny and Sparrow's Video for 'Don't Wanna Be Without Ya' Recreates 28 Iconic Film Scenes

Today, Penny and Sparrow released the official video for "Don't Wanna Be Without Ya," the single from their new album Finch out now via Thirty Tigers. The video, directed by Noah Tidmore, recreates 28 iconic scenes from classic and contemporary cinema like Call Me By Your Name, Lost In Translation, Thelma & Louise and more.

FLOOD Magazine premiered the video and called the song a, "...jaunty tune about loving someone so much you'd be happy to get reincarnated with them over and over again-even if you're just a clip in their hair in your next life."

"This is a reincarnation love song. It imagines partners looking at each other and saying 'no matter what you become, I will stick and fall in love with any iteration of you,'" explains Andy Baxter. "As movie-lovers we thought a beautiful way to show this would be to recreate 28 iconic film scenes with couples from all over the spectrum of life. Different bodies in legendary cinematic moments all of which representing the evolution of love. The challenge from a viewer's standpoint will be to name as many of the movies as you can while reminding yourself that romance is nuanced and gorgeous."

Last week, Finch debuted at #2 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and #4 on the Billboard Vinyl Album Sales Chart. NPR Music included the album on their All Songs Considered New Music Friday podcast, naming it one of their Top 6 Albums For August 2.

No Depression said, "If you're new to Penny & Sparrow, imagine some amalgam of Bon Iver's first record with shades of Iron & Wine, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, and/or James Vincent McMorrow. Stir in some spiritually searching lyrics, impeccable harmonies, imaginative melodic turns, and a slight R&B influence."

NPR's World Cafe premiered the album's single "Don't Wanna Be Without Ya" and called Finch, "...a collection of new songs that showcase the duo's celestial harmonies, songs with stories that unfold like wild, vivid dreams."

Paste said, "If Bon Iver had grown up around Waffle Houses and the kind of humidity so ruthless it makes oxygen feel tangible, he might have written 'Eloise.' But he didn't, so Penny and Sparrow filled the position for him." Watch the official video for "Eloise" via YouTube.

Penny and Sparrow's album release headline tour kicks off on September 6 in Opelika, AL. Find a full list of tour dates below.



Tour Dates:

9/6: Opelika, AL - John Emerald Distilling

9/7: Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

9/8: Chattanooga, TN - Moon River Festival

9/12: Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest

9/14: Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

9/15: Raleigh, NC - Cat's Cradle

9/17: Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Arts Center

9/18: Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

9/20: Washington, DC - Union Station

9/21: Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

9/22: Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

9/24: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

9/25: Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

9/27: Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

9/28: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music

9/29: Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

10/1: St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

10/2: Louisville, KY - Headliners

10/4: Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

10/5: Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

10/6: Birmingham, AL - The Saturn

10/17: Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

10/18: Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

10/19: Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

11/5: Phoenix, AZ - Modern Instrument Museum

11/6: San Diego, CA - Belly Up

11/8 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

11/10 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

11/12 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

11/13 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

11/15: Salt Lake City, UT - State Room

11/16: Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

11/17: Fort Collins, CO - Armory

11/20: Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

11/21 Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater

Photo credit: Noah Tidmore





