Bones Owens Debuts Rock Infused New Single 'Goin' Back Where I Came From'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Inspired by one of Bones Owens early guitar rock idols, Jimi Hendrix, the latest rock-infused single “Goin’ Back Where I Came From” is available now, providing listeners the opportunity to visualize the song’s main character exhausted by the daily hustle and bustle, tired of being anonymous.

“‘Going Back Where I Came From’ is the tale of a guy who’s reached his wits’ end with city life and longs to return to his rural roots,” Bones told Holler, who premiered the track.

This is the second single off Owens’ forthcoming genre-bending album, Love Out Of Lemons, due July 12 2024 via Black Ranch Records / Thirty Tigers. The upcoming release showcases his raw songwriting while encapsulating the electric essence of his live shows.

In conjunction with the album announcement, Bones Owens released “Get It On” with People Magazine, who premiered the track and video for the celebratory anthem; reveling in the feeling of finally being able to unwind at the end of a long day.

Recorded at The Smoakstack in Nashville, Love Out Of Lemons dives into topics about love, self-preservation, and new beginnings. It’s a sonically vibrant, multi-layered album, making for an ideal summer soundtrack. Owens’ self-described chameleon-like approach has not only played a pivotal role in his own music, but the ability to collaborate with artists across all genres, having worked with Yelawolf, Mikky Ekko, and Grammy-nominated, Jelly Roll.

The 11-tracks feature co-writes with Henry Brill (Phantogram, Jack Garratt) on “Born Again” and Austin Jenkins (Leon Bridges, White Denim) on “Higher Than I Wanna Be.” Drums throughout were played by Julian Dorio (The Whigs, Eagles of Death Metal), with all other instruments handled by Owens and producer Moak.

Owens will be making a solo trek around the Midwest on his Harley Davidson to coincide with the release of Love Out of Lemons. “I’ll just have a guitar strapped on the back to do some intimate shows and radio spots,” he explained. “As well as checking in on friends and family along the way.”

Originally planned for the previous November, the trip was postponed after Owens struck a deer on his motorcycle the day before he was due to leave. Tying in with Love Out of Lemons standout “Goin’ Back Where I Came From,” the route will include Owens’ native Missouri and Harley Davidson’s Milwaukee headquarters.

“I think it’s perfect that the record is coming out in the summer,” he concluded before heading out to the night’s soundcheck. “Because it very much feels like a sunny day, drivin’-down-the-road soundtrack to me.”

Bones Owens – ‘Goin’ Back Where I Came From’ Motorcycle Tour

May 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Golden Record

May 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Gospel Lounge in Knuckleheads Saloon

May 27 – Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel

May 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

May 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Duke’s Indy

May 31 – Maryville, TN @ Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson – The Shed #

Jun 01 – Winchester, VA @ The Monument

Jun 02 – Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

July 25 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room #

July 26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom #

July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall #

Aug 14 – Bozeman, MT @ Live From The Divide

Aug 15 – Emigrant, MT @ The Old Saloon +

Aug 16 – Columbia Falls, MT @ Scout + Gather

Sep 09 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy %

Sep 10 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy %

Sep 12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo %

Sep 13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy %

Sep 14 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo %

Sep 16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique %

Sep 17 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ O13 %

Sep 18 – Hannover, Germany @ Capitol %

Sep 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA %

Sep 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene %

Sep 22 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet %

Sep 24 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle %

Sep 25 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer %

Sep 26 – Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle %

Sep 28 – Paris, France @ L'Olympia %

Sep 29 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk %

Sep 30 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten %

Oct 02 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz %

Oct 11 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

Oct 12 – Mount Vernon, KY @ The New Barn Theater - Renfro Valley #

Oct 17 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall #

# - w/ The Steel Woods

+ - w/ Elle King

% - w/ Blackberry Smoke

Love Out Of Lemons track listing :

1 - Love out of Lemons

2 - Devil Gonna Getcha

3 - For Keeps

4 - Get It On

5 - Summer Skin

6 - Sinking Like a Stone

7 - Born Again

8 - Goin' Back Where I Came From

9 - Don't Hold Out on Me

10 - Higher Than I Wanna Be

11 - You Some More

Photo Credit: Robby Klein

Comments