Parkway Drive's Documentary Film Available Now

Today, Australian metal band Parkway Drive release their documentary film, 'Viva The Underdogs'. The documentary is available via streaming platforms worldwide for both rent & purchase. The available platforms include Apple's iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, and Vimeo.

The documentary, features over a decade of behind the scenes personal footage, coupled with unprecedented access to the band's most explosive live tours and world's biggest music festivals. The film gives an incredibly honest and candid look at the self-managed band's journey; the good-times, battles, triumphs, and sacrifices.

Additionally, the band released the Viva The Underdogs soundtrack last month featuring 11 live tracks from the band's 2019 headlining set at German heavy metal festival Wacken Open Air, the soundtrack also includes 3 studio tracks recorded in German; "Würgegriff (Vice Grip)", "Die Leere (The Void)", and "Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing)" which features German rapper Casper.

Stream The Film here!

Parkway Drive will set stages afire with their full pyro production show on their largest headlining tour to date in North America beginning August 21 in Sacramento, CA. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit http://tour.parkwaydriverock.com/.

8/21 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium8/23 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater8/24 Magna, UT The Great Saltair8/26 Broomfield, CO 1STBANK Center8/28 St Paul, MN Myth Live8/29 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena8/30 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoors9/1 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre9/2 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE9/4 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors9/5 Laval, QC Place Bell9/7 Toronto, ON Echo Beach9/9 Trenton, NJ CURE Insurance Arena9/10 Baltimore, MD UMBC Event Center9/11 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre9/12 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy9/14 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live9/16 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall9/17 Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory

Photo Credit: Dave Lepage





