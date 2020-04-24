Parkway Drive's Documentary Film Available Now
Today, Australian metal band Parkway Drive release their documentary film, 'Viva The Underdogs'. The documentary is available via streaming platforms worldwide for both rent & purchase. The available platforms include Apple's iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, and Vimeo.The documentary, features over a decade of behind the scenes personal footage, coupled with unprecedented access to the band's most explosive live tours and world's biggest music festivals. The film gives an incredibly honest and candid look at the self-managed band's journey; the good-times, battles, triumphs, and sacrifices.
Additionally, the band released the Viva The Underdogs soundtrack last month featuring 11 live tracks from the band's 2019 headlining set at German heavy metal festival Wacken Open Air, the soundtrack also includes 3 studio tracks recorded in German; "Würgegriff (Vice Grip)", "Die Leere (The Void)", and "Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing)" which features German rapper Casper.
Parkway Drive will set stages afire with their full pyro production show on their largest headlining tour to date in North America beginning August 21 in Sacramento, CA. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit http://tour.parkwaydriverock.com/.PARKWAY DRIVE TOUR DATES
8/21 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
8/23 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater
8/24 Magna, UT The Great Saltair
8/26 Broomfield, CO 1STBANK Center
8/28 St Paul, MN Myth Live
8/29 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena
8/30 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoors
9/1 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
9/2 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
9/4 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors
9/5 Laval, QC Place Bell
9/7 Toronto, ON Echo Beach
9/9 Trenton, NJ CURE Insurance Arena
9/10 Baltimore, MD UMBC Event Center
9/11 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/12 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
9/14 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
9/16 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
9/17 Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory
Photo Credit: Dave Lepage