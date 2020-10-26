Parker McCollum Notches Highest-Selling Debut EP for 2020

'Hollywood Gold' debuts at No. 10 on the Billboard Country Chart.

Fresh off the RIAA Gold certification for his Top 10 hit "Pretty Heart," MCA Nashville's Parker McCollum earns the highest-selling debut EP of 2020 with the release of his new project Hollywood Gold. Hollywood Gold debuts at No. 10 on the Billboard Country Chart and features six songs. Parker had a hand in writing five of those tracks including the reminiscent "Young Man's Blues" and "Love You Like That" which Rolling Stone hailed as a "must-hear song." Critics continue to praise Hollywood Gold with Billboarding noting, "McCollum's voice is twangy and strong and the Texan's songwriting really stands out. There's nothing cookie-cutter about these songs." American Songwriter adds, "Parker McCollum shines bright on his new EP Hollywood Gold."

A singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and dedicated road warrior, Parker McCollum began building a following in his native Texas with 2015's The Limestone Kid. The album track "Meet You in The Middle" became a hit on Texas' regional radio chart - no small feat for an independent, 22-year-old musician - but it was the album's widely-acclaimed follow-up, Probably Wrong, that helped Parker find national success. Compared to John Mayer and Jason Isbell by Rolling Stone, Parker supported the album with a string of sold-out shows, bringing record-breaking crowds to venues like San Angelo's RiverStage and two sold-out Billy Bob's along the way.



Born in Conroe, TX, and currently based in Austin, the 28-year-old entrepreneurially-spirited artist bridges the gap between Texas' homegrown music scene and Nashville's country-industry headquarters. Parker has been named an artist to watch by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT and more. For a full list of tour dates, news and more, visit www.parkermccollum.com

Photo Credit: David McClister

