Parcels Launch North American Tour in Support of New Album

Australian-born, Berlin-based quintet Parcels will embark on their North American tour next week. Marking their first headline arena shows in the region, the tour is in support of the band’s new album LOVED.

The tour follows appearances at major festivals, including a Glastonbury set and a European tour that featured their first UK arena show. In the month since its release, LOVED has amassed over 70 million worldwide streams and charted #5 on Spotify’s Top Debut Global Albums chart and #9 on Spotify’s Top Debut USA Albums chart.

The North American tour, supported by rock band The Lemon Twigs, will begin at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre before heading to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, followed by two nights at the legendary Red Rocks. In late October, they’ll hit Forest Hills Stadium in New York before concluding the tour in Nashville. Full North American tour routing is below, and tickets can be purchased HERE.

Parcels are keyboardist Louie Swain, keyboardist/guitarist Patrick Hetherington, bassist Noah Hill, drummer Anatole "Toto" Serret, and guitarist Jules Crommelin. The band released their debut, self-titled album in 2018 and it has since gone double Platinum.

Parcels North American Tour

October 13th – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA

October 14th – KIA Forum – Los Angeles, CA

October 16th – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

October 17th – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO *SOLD OUT*

October 19th – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

October 21st – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, Canada

October 22nd – Place Bell – Montreal, Canada

October 24th – Forest Hills Stadium – New York, NY

October 25th – Agganis Arena – Boston, MA

October 27th – The Anthem – Washington, DC

October 29th – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC

October 30th – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

November 1st – Hulaween – Live Oak, FL

* All shows supported by The Lemon Twigs

Photo credit: Boosman