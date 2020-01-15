Palehound Announces National Headline Tour with Adult Mom

After a valiant fall run with Big Thief, powerhouse indie-rock trio Palehound announces a national spring tour with Adult Mom kicking off February 27 in Richmond, VA. Palehound's live show takes audiences on a journey of intimate vocals, intricate guitar and a feeling of exhilarating and empowering community. Palehound has recently shared stages with Mitski, The Breeders, Cherry Glazerr, M. Ward, Jay Som and Waxahatchee. Be sure to catch the thrilling live show coming to a city near you! Tour dates below and HERE.

Acclaimed by fans & critics alike, prolific singer/songwriter Ellen Kempner's third full-length Black Friday, released in 2019 on Polyvinyl Record Co., is a meditation on love, gender, body image and self acceptance. Ellen continued to lend her unique and poetic point of view in a way that is relatable and empowering, with a thoughtful take on the conversation of guns and protection on recent Digital 7", "Your Boyfriend's Gun" released with b-side "Autumn Sweater" (Yo La Tengo cover).

National Spring Tour Dates

# = w/ Adult Mom

2/27: Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

2/28: Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room #

2/29: Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at the Masquerade #

3/03: Dallas, TX @ Ruins #

3/04: Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

3/06: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #

3/07: Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High #

3/10: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord #

3/12: Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

3/13: Seattle, WA @ The Sunset #

3/14: Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret #

3/18: Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

3/20: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

3/21: Chicago, IL @ Schubas #

3/22: Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch #

3/24: Toronto, ON @ The Garrison #

3/25: Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz #

3/26: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

3/27: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

3/28: Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

4/09: Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

4/10: Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot #

4/11: Portland, ME @ Space #

Photo Credit: Grace Pickering





