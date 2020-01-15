Paisley Fields Signs to Don Giovanni & Announces Spring Tour Dates

Active since 2013, Paisley Fields is a singer, songwriter, and bandleader splitting time between Brooklyn, New York and Nashville, Tennessee.



Fields' writes country music. His songs are tender and authentic, but also pretty good with a joke. They're mindful of tradition, but deeply informed by his singular background -- as a teenage Midwestern church pianist, a Manhattan piano bar survivor, and a touring member of pioneering queer country outfit, Lavender Country. The stories are his, but the feeling they convey -- love, loneliness, lust, and so on -- are, hopefully, still universal.



We're pleased to announce that Paisley Fields will be releasing new music on Don Giovanni later this year. They'll also be on the road throughout the spring, including dates at SXSW.

PAISLEY FIELDS ON TOUR

1.15 - Milwaukee, WI @ - Cactus Club

1.16 - Yorkville, IL - Law Office Pub & Music Hall

1.18 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

1.19 - Nashville, TM @ Exit/In (Dolly Parton Tribute show)

1.22 - Ossining, NY @ house show - solo w/ Mercy Bell

1.23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Young Ethel's - solo w/ Mercy Bell

1.25 - Rochester, NY @ The Little Theater - solo w/ Mercy Bell

1.26 - Cincinnati, OH - House Show

1.28 - Indianapolis, Duke's - Indianapolis - solo w/ Mercy Bell

3.10 - New Orleans, LA @ Dragon Den

3.11 - Houma, LA @ Intracoastal Club

3.13 - Texarkana @ Hopkins IceHouse

3.14- Memphis @ Hi Tone

3.17-20 - SXSW





