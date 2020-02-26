PORN Premieres New Single/Video for 'Low Winter Hope, pt 2'

PORN premiered their new single/ video for "Low Winter Hope, pt. 2" off of their anticipated album No Monsters in God's Eyes, Act III today.

In this final act of the Mr Strangler Trilogy and No Monsters in God's Eyes album series, the convicted serial killer Mr Strangler is facing his death, imprisoned and waiting for his execution while also being studied by psychiatrists.

Composed as a 3 piece song, "Low Winter Hope" is a song about despair . Mr Stangler is still in jail, waiting for his execution. For him, yesterday was " A lovely day", it was the summer in his head, today there is only a LOW WINTER SUN shining on the dry river of hope.

After collaborating with Tom Baker (responsible for the masterings of legendary albums like Marilyn Manson's Antichrist Superstar, NIN's Downward Spiral, Ministry's Psalm 69 or Rob Zombie's Hellbilly Deluxe...), PORN gave Brian Lucey (Magic Garden Studio in Los Angeles) the task of mastering this album. Lucey previously worked with Ghost, Marilyn Manson, Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories