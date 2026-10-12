PLAVE Releases Fifth Mini Album HYPERDRIVE; World Tour Comes to Los Angeles

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Groundbreaking virtual K-pop group PLAVE has released its fifth mini album, HYPERDRIVE, available across major streaming platforms. Featuring five tracks spanning EDM-based dance-pop, bossa nova, rock, pop, and R&B, the new release showcases the group's expanding musical range and willingness to explore new sounds.

The album is led by 'Star Trace,' PLAVE's first EDM-based dance-pop track. Built around layered synthesizers, a driving beat and expansive production, the song marks a new sonic direction for the group while retaining the storytelling and emotional sincerity at the heart of their music. Its lyrics explore cosmic love and trust, reflecting the special connection between PLAVE and their fans across the group's fictional worlds of Asterum and Terra. First previewed during the group's first world tour, the track quickly became a source of anticipation among fans ahead of its official release.

The remaining tracks further showcase PLAVE's versatility, from the laid-back, dreamlike bossa nova rhythms of '빙빙' and the guitar-driven rock arrangement of '푸른 하늘에 단비' to the upbeat pop of 'The Answer Is Yes.' Closing track 'Rewind' pairs a refreshing, romantic R&B-pop melody with lyrics written by the PLAVE members reflecting on past love, youth and the value of moments that have passed.

While PLAVE remain deeply involved in writing and producing across HYPERDRIVE, the album also expands their creative circle through select collaborations with established outside songwriters and producers. Rob Grimaldi, co-writer and producer of BTS's 'Butter,' contributed to the lyrics of title track 'Star Trace,' while K-pop hitmaker KENZIE and KZLAB participated in the composition of closing track 'Rewind.'

The release is accompanied by a racing-inspired visual concept that brings the world of HYPERDRIVE to life across its music and promotional content. Concept photos and videos feature the members in team-specific racing suits or racing jackets paired with goggles, while the music video teaser, released October 9, previews high-speed racing sequences and dynamic performance footage. The visual narrative pits the members against one another across two teams, YATAZ and MADBAEZ, adding a competitive edge to the album's central concept.

PLAVE's release comes as the group continues to expand its global reach, following its Billboard 200 debut and the global release of its concert film, PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap] Encore in Cinemas, now streaming on Disney+. The group's cover of 'Golden' from KPop Demon Hunters offered another point of connection with international audiences, while the song's themes of overcoming challenges and stepping into the spotlight echoed PLAVE's own journey from early preconceptions surrounding the 'virtual idol' label to widespread recognition. The connection also underscores what distinguishes PLAVE: the members exercise creative authorship and agency over the music, performances and messages they share with fans through their virtual identities.

PLAVE is redefining what is possible in K-pop through the combination of genuine artistry, immersive technology and an entirely new form of fan connection. While their performances are presented through virtual avatars, real people are behind the music, choreography, movements and messages they share with fans. Through their collaboration with VLAST and its proprietary technology, PLAVE is able to create and perform in real time while building an expansive creative universe across its music, visual content and performances. Their diverse discography and the members' unfiltered personalities and human charm have helped them connect with audiences beyond the initial curiosity surrounding their virtual format.

With HYPERDRIVE, PLAVE is continuing to build on that momentum while expanding its international presence through its first world tour, 2026 PLAVE World Tour [KEEP IT MANIC]. Following performances in Korea, the tour continues in Singapore on October 17, Taipei on October 23 and 24, and Macau on October 31 and November 1, before arriving in the United States for a one-night-only performance at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, November 14. Tickets are available here.

HYPERDRIVE is available digitally now. The physical album arrives October 13.

About PLAVE

PLAVE is a five-member virtual K-pop boy group consisting of Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho and Hamin. Since debuting in March 2023, the group has distinguished itself as self-Producing Artists, with the members directly participating in songwriting, composition, production, choreography, vocals, rap and performance. Presented through webtoon-inspired visuals enabled by VLAST's technology, PLAVE places music, performance and the members' individual personalities at the center of its work.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of VLAST



Photo Credit: Courtesy of VLAST

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