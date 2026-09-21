IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL Concludes Las Vegas Run With BTS, Cardi B, Kenny Chesney

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The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, concluded on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with performances on September 18 and 19 by BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Zara Larsson and a special performance by Stella Lefty.

The House of Music presented by Hyundai returned for its fourth year, a mixed-reality immersive experience inspired by the artists performing at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One including BTS, Cardi B, Kenny Chesney and Zara Larsson. Fans were invited to make themselves at home as they explored interactive rooms, immersing themselves in the lives, music and passions of their favorite artists and brands. Additionally, before the festival main stage show began on Saturday, September 19, Stella Lefty took the House of Music stage for a pre-show performance and Major Lazer closed out the night on Saturday with a post-show performance at the iHeartRadio House of Music Powered by Hyundai. Some of the brands in the installation included Presenting Partner Hyundai, Audible, Burlington, Capital One, Khloé Kardashian Fragrances, LG, M&M's and Sensodyne Clinical White.

Night one - Friday, September 18

Country legend Kenny Chesney opened up night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival with an iconic set that included 'Beer In Mexico,' 'Summertime,' 'I Go Back,' 'Don't Happen Twice,' and more.

Weezer got the energy up with their hits 'Beverly Hills,' 'Pork And Beans,' 'Undone – The Sweater Song,' 'Island In The Sun,' 'Say It Ain't So,' 'Buddy Holly' and more.

Goo Goo Dolls had the crowd singing along to 'Slide,' 'Black Balloon,' 'Iris' and more.

Cardi B got the crowd dancing to her hits 'I Like It,' 'WAP,' 'Finesse,' 'Bodak Yellow' and many more.

Zara Larsson stunned with her performance of 'Midnight Sun,' 'Blue Moon,' 'Pretty Ugly,' 'Lush Life,' and more.

The crowd erupted with excitement when BTS took the stage to close out night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival with their set thoughtfully curated by the band including their hits 'SWIM,' '2.0,' 'MIC Drop,' and 'FYA.'

Night two - Saturday, September 19

Benson Boone opened up the second night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival with his iconic backflips and fan favorites 'Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else,' 'Electric Blue,' 'Slow it Down,' 'Beautiful Things,' and more.

LE SSERAFIM took the iHeartRadio Festival stage for the first time performing 'Made My Night,' 'BOOMPALA,' 'SPAGHETTI,' 'CRAZY,' and more.

Muse kept the energy up with 'Cryogen,' 'Supermassive Blackhole,' 'Be With You,' 'Starlight,' and more.

Stella Lefty had the crowd singing along to her viral it 'Boston.'

Smashing Pumpkins delivered a legendary set of '1979,' 'Bullet with Butterfly Wings,' 'Today,' 'Edin,' and more.

Lainey Wilson gave an electrifying performance of 'Wildflowers And Wild Horses,' 'Phone, Keys, Wallet,' '4x4xU,' and 'Heart Like A Truck.' She also surprised the crowd with a special tribute to Dolly Parton singing '9 to 5.'

Ciara had the crowd moving to her iconic set featuring 'GET UP,' 'GOODIES,' 'LIKE A BOY,' '1,2 STEP,' and 'LEVEL UP.'

Major Lazer kept the energy up with their set featuring 'Lean On,' 'RoTATe,' and more.

Snoop Dogg closed out the last night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival with a legendary performance of his classics including 'Nothin' But A 'G' Thang,' 'Gin and Juice,' 'Drop It Like It's Hot,' 'California Gurls,' and more. Snoop also surprised the crowd bringing out Wiz Khalifa to perform 'See You Again' and 'Young, Wild and Free.'

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival also featured celebrity appearances including Ashlee Keating, Bobby Bones, Britt Stewart, Danielle Fishel, DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God and Jess Hilarious of The Breakfast Club, Donny Osmond, Jenna Dewan, Jasmine Yen, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lainey Wilson, Lele Pons, Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez, Megan Lawless, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday, Taylor Hanson, Val Chmerkovskiy and Woody of iHeartRadio's The Woody Show.

Each night, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One was broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu livestreamed all of the performances, giving subscribers exclusive front-row access from the comfort of their homes. A special including highlights from the event will be available to stream on both platforms beginning October 1.

Partners of this year's event include presenting partner Capital One, Audible, Booking.com, Burlington, FLRT Energy, FIJI, Hyundai, Khloé Kardashian Fragrances, LG, LifeLock, M&M's, MGM, OREO, Sensodyne Clinical White and Une Femme Wines.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival was executive produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters from iHeartMedia and Diversified Production Services (DPS). iHeartMedia also executive produced the live stream and VOD special on Hulu.

For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 13 Hrs 56 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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