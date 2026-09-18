Photos: Sophie Powers Releases M.I.A. Single After American Idol Viral Moment

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Hyper-pop artist Sophie Powers has released her new single, 'M.I.A.,' out now. Produced by Mike Gonek, the track exposes the tangled relationship between technology and identity, capturing the paradox of wanting to disappear from the digital world while missing it the moment you disconnect.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kimmoondog

























































Written by Powers alongside Dyson (BTS, ITZY) and Cameron Hunter (Honors), 'M.I.A.' draws directly from Sophie's own experience navigating digital dependency and overexposure during a whirlwind period in her career. After departing Atlantic Records and reclaiming creative control, Powers found herself thrust back into the spotlight when her 2025 American Idol audition went viral, where she memorably told the judges to 'STFU' through her original audition song. The performance garnered millions of views and introduced her to an entirely new audience. The sudden attention only intensified the complicated relationship with technology that inspired 'M.I.A.'

'I am addicted to the dopamine and serotonin release from being a social media persona/artist,' says Powers. 'It's not that Gen Z doesn't care; it's that we don't have the energy anymore. We suffer from constant anxiety, driven by overstimulation that has seeped into every aspect of our lives. Personally, I've struggled coming to terms with the fact that as much as I hate technology and want to turn it all off, I depend on it.'

For Powers, the title carries more than one meaning. 'M.I.A.' may traditionally mean 'missing in action,' but here it also becomes shorthand for the numbness and anxiety that can come from being constantly online, along with the uneasy feeling that something is missing even when you are supposedly present.

'It's hard to live in the present moment when that same moment can be so easily dictated by a single text, email, social media post, or call,' Powers explains. 'As much as I want to be present and 'missing in action' from my technological devices, I need them. I miss them when I am not using them. It's a slippery slope, but one that I think we need to be more honest with ourselves about.'

After her American Idol breakout, Powers found herself a rapidly rising name in Korea. Following multiple K-Pop writing camps, she was offered the opportunity to collaborate with ILLIT on their song 'jellyous.' Her cross-scene pull has earned her a feature in Rolling Stone Korea as well, cementing her status as a global force in pop.

Powers' catalog reflects the same evolution. She released her debut EP Red In Revenge in 2022, before expanding her sound on 2024's Glitch: Lvl 1, with notable collaborations from Baby Tate, kets4eki, and Ashley Sienna. Beyond music, Powers has carved out an equally distinct visual identity, describing her aesthetic as 'apocalyptic glamour.' Her multidisciplinary approach has led to collaborations with Grimes and VANA, a contribution to the Gloomy Bear anniversary capsule, and her runway debut walking for Elena Velez at New York Fashion Week.

About Sophie Powers

Sophie Powers just wants to make you feel. Call her music whatever you want – hyper-punk or alt-pop or glitch-rock or any other manner of contrived portmanteau – but don't forget that crucial fact: The 18-year-old star is on a mission to reinject genuine emotion into a pop landscape that's more alienated than ever. Think of her as an avenging angel – a vocalist and songwriter who, after having her own emotions callously dismissed as a teenager, is looking to make sure that never happens to anyone else ever again. A pop star as well as a fashion designer, whose boundless creativity is constantly being expressed in both fields, Sophie is leading the charge of a new generation of sharp-minded, creative outcasts. 'My emotions were always invalidated as a young girl – you're always being told, like, 'You're a teenager, you'll get over it',' she says. 'I don't care if it's extremely sad or extremely angry – I just want to make music that makes people feel validated and powerful.'



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kimmoondog

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