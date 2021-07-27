Oscar Lang Releases New Single and Video for 'Write Me a Letter'

Fast-rising multi-instrumentalist and artist/producer Oscar Lang has released a stunning piano ballad "Write Me A Letter" - PRESS HERE to listen - and its accompanying piano session for the new single. The new track, which is taken from his debut full length Chew The Scenery, out August 13 on Dirty Hit, is an ode to the softer side of Lang's music. "It was written about my girlfriend just before she was about to leave to go on tour for a few months," he admits. "I think the notion of a handwritten letter is old fashioned, but oddly charming."

"Write Me A Letter" joins four songs, previously released from Chew The Scenery, that embrace the impact and intensity of our feelings and how they are shaped by the environment around us. His latest single, "Thank You," reflects on accepting and embracing our mistakes, which allow us to grow and change for the better. "21st Century Hobby" dissects society's obsession with sharing our lives online and comparing ourselves to other people. "Stuck" captures the emotions and complicated feelings that are often attached to the embarrassing situations we replay in our minds, and "Are You Happy?" focuses on a friend going through a very hard time. Chew The Scenery is his most ambitious release to date, which spans topics such as growing pains, love, romance, friendships, and the pitfalls of social media on our collective mental health.

All five singles demonstrate Lang's versatility and growth as a songwriter, highlighting Chew The Scenery's scuzzy indie rock dynamics, psychedelic flourishes, and orchestral grandiosity.

Chew The Scenery furthers Lang's rise following a momentous 2020 for Lang which yielded the release of three EPs, Antidote to Being Bored, Hand Over Your Head and Overthunk. Lang's "Apple Juice" has been featured in EA Sports game FIFA 2021 while "She Likes Another Boy" has found an audience on TikTok - the platform where "coffee," the track Lang produced for beabadoobee, has found viral legs in Powfu's "death bed (coffee for your head"), which has collected over 1 billion streams on Spotify alone. Along the way, Lang has also gathered praise from SPIN, Ones To Watch, All Things Go, BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, Annie Mac, and Huw Stephens, The FADER, The Line Of Best Fit, NME, CLASH, The Guardian, The Sunday Times and others.

