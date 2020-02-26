Orlando Weeks Releases Debut Solo Single 'Safe In Sound'

Former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks today shares his long-awaited debut solo single "Safe In Sound," which provides the first taste of his forthcoming solo debut which will follow later this year. It represents Orlando's first project since he wrote and illustrated the critically acclaimed alternative festive tale The Gritterman (published by Penguin) in 2017, along with an accompanying soundtrack.

"Safe In Sound" was written early in 2018 as Orlando Weeks and his partner anticipated the birth of their son. The musician found himself drawn towards documenting the anticipation, excitement and anxiety of their new arrival. His swirling, almost ethereal vocals capture the emotions of the experience: a "slow endless passage" of what's to come with the tender acceptance, "I would wait forever to hear that sound you'll make."

Sonically "Safe In Sound" echoes that sense of anticipation. Nervy, jazz-infused rhythms underpin Orlando's swirling vocal harmonies, while a warm-hearted production introduces unconventional flourishes of brass and piano. Co-produced by Orlando with Nic Nell, the track, and forthcoming album, echoes the adventurous scope of Talk Talk with the intimacy and emotional resonance of The Blue Nile.

As he explains:

"I was witness to this momentous event in our lives and didn't want that to go unmarked in the work that I do. I found that writing was a way to anchor moments and cement feelings that we were sharing.

Throughout that dazzling year, with its steady march towards our son's arrival, I felt grateful to the discipline of working on music for the semblance of structure that it gave me. Musically I wanted to make something that stretched me, something with beauty and intensity."

Having played a run of intimate sold-out shows last year, Orlando will follow the release of "Safe In Sound" by playing the following headline tour with a full band:

MARCH

5th - Liverpool, Arts Club (The Loft)

6th - Leeds, City Varieties Music Hall

7th - Manchester, The Stoller Hall

8th - Glasgow, St. Luke's

10th - Norwich, Arts Centre

11th - London, EartH

12th - Brighton, St. Bartholomew's Church

13th - Bristol, St. George's

Tickets are available from http://gigst.rs/OWeeks.

Orlando Weeks first came to prominence as frontman of The Maccabees. After debuting in 2005, they became one of the most influential bands of recent years, winning Best British Band at the NME Awards as well as the prestigious Ivor Novello for Best Contemporary Song. The Maccabees split at the height of their powers, with their fourth album Marks To Prove It going straight to #1 before they departed with three sold-out nights at Alexandra Palace.





