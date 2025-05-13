Orange Blossom Revue Unveils 2025 Artist Lineup with Drive-By Truckers, The Revivalists, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida’s beloved boutique music and arts festival, Orange Blossom Revue, will return for its 11th annual celebration December 5–6, 2025. Set in the scenic Lake Wailes Park, just outside historic downtown Lake Wales and an easy drive from central Florida hubs like Tampa and Orlando, this year’s edition delivers a dynamic mix of gritty Southern rock, swampy soul, and high-energy Americana.

Friday’s festivities will feature Southern rock heavyweights Drive-By Truckers, GRAMMY-winning bluegrass powerhouse The SteelDrivers, and retro-funk savants Improvement Movement. Saturday’s lineup brings the heat with soul-stirring rockers The Revivalists, teenage guitar phenom Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge, horn-fueled soul-pop outfit The Dip, raw blues dynamo Eddie 9V, and rootsy Americana upstart Johnny Mullenax.

Orange Blossom Revue was founded in 2014 by Lake Wales natives Rusty Ingley and Reid Hardman as a grassroots BBQ fundraiser hosted by the Lake Wales Rotary Club, and has since grown into one of Florida’s most cherished annual gatherings. With the help of producer Micah Davidson (Midwood Entertainment), the festival has evolved into a destination event while staying true to its community-driven spirit. Ticket sales support Blossom Charitable Foundation, which invests in local organizations like the Lake Wales Arts Council and Lake Wales Charter Schools.

Known for its intimate, family-friendly atmosphere, scenic lakeside setting, and a lineup that blends Americana legends with rising stars, Orange Blossom Revue continues to champion the charm and creative energy of Central Florida, while keeping the spotlight firmly on the small-but-mighty creative powerhouse that is Lake Wales.

Presale tickets for Orange Blossom Revue go on sale this Thursday, May 15, starting at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can sign up now to receive a presale passcode, guaranteeing access to Weekend GA Tickets at the lowest price available. Ticket prices will increase on Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m. ET, when the public on-sale begins. Presale signups are accessible here.

Orange Blossom Revue continues to enhance its on-site experience with exciting new add-ons and extra comfortable amenities. Visit this link to explore GA+ bathroom upgrades, on-site tent and RV camping, locals-only discounts, and more. New for this year, single-day passes will go on sale alongside weekend passes, allowing attendees to easily plan their festival experience.

Orange Blossom Revue 2025 Lineup

Friday, December 5

Drive By Truckers

The SteelDrivers

Improvement Movement

Saturday, December 6

The Revivalists

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

The Dip

Eddie 9V

Johnny Mullenax

