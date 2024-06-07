Omar Apollo to Embark on North American Headline Tour Launching in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After unveiling his plans for his sophomore album, God Said No, Omar Apollo is announcing an accompanying tour, which will commence on August 20th in his home state of Indiana. In addition to the tour announcement, Omar Apollo shares “Less Of You,” the third single from his forthcoming album, set for release on June 28th via Warner Records. The driving single showcases a new musical direction for Omar, stemming from his exploration of London’s nightlife during the recording of God Said No last year.

The God Said No Tour will include 29 dates, with stops in New York City, Boston, Toronto, Houston, and more. Later performances will see Apollo grace iconic venues such as the Greek Theatre and Hollywood Bowl, among others.

TICKETS

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with Citi and AMEX presales (see more details below) beginning Tuesday, June 11. An artist presale will begin Wednesday, June 12, starting at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 14 at 10am local time at omarapollo.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the God Said No Tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 11 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 13 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

AMEX PRESALE: For the Hollywood Bowl show, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 11th at 10am PST through Thursday, June 13th at 10pm PST.

Upcoming Live Dates

8/20 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/21 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Freedom Hill

8/23 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann

9/3 - Columbia, MA @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/4 - Toronto, ON @ Pavilion at Budweiser Stage

9/6 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

9/7 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

9/11 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

9/13 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater

9/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

9/16 - Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

9/17 - Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

9/19 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

9/21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

9/22 - Irving (Dallas), TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/24 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary

9/26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

9/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/1 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

10/2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

10/4 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

10/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/8 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/10 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/11 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

About Omar Apollo and God Said No:

God Said No was executive produced by Teo Halm and features musician Mustafa and actor Pedro Pascal. The album title is Omar’s interpretation of “lo que sera, sera” which translates to “whatever will be, will be” or “it is what it is.” The phrase embodies the album with Omar’s tongue-in-cheek humorous outlook on the suffering that comes from surrendering and accepting whatever is thrown at you by life, a relationship or lover.

Arriving a little over two years after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Ivory which earned Apollo a Best New Artist nominee at the 2023 Grammys, God Said No was born out of the whirlwind that followed his debut and nonstop touring, on his headline tour, in support of SZA’s SOS arena tour along with Billie Eilish’s Latin American stadium tour. Apollo booked a three-month stay in London that fall, where he ruminated on walks down rain-soaked cobblestone streets, and mined the poems of Mary Oliver, Victoria Chang, and Ocean Vuong for inspiration. Speaking on musical inspirations with Rolling Stone in the May issue, Omar cited artists like Kate Bush, Labi Siffre, Giorgio Moroder, Beyoncé, and Lana del Rey as being in heavy rotation during that time in London.

Camped out in London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios with his trusted collaborators, producers Halm, Carter Lang, and Blake Slatkin, Apollo built the bones of his melodrama. The 14-track album is a survey of the emotional wreckage that followed the end of a torrid love affair. Apollo borrowed the title from something his friend said while processing the relationship. “I gave it my everything,” Apollo says, “And God said ‘no.’” What began during that London trip resulted in his most soul-bearing and immediate body of work, fine-tuned across studios in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami towards the end of 2023.

2022 saw Omar Apollo release his debut album Ivory which was widely celebrated for its ability to blur genre lines and language barriers. This translated to the Grammy nomination in 2023 for Best New Artist and earned Apollo commercial success, including a 7-week run on the Billboard Hot 100 for his first RIAA-certified platinum record, "Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All)." Omar also enjoyed critical acclaim, landing on year-end lists from esteemed media outlets such as NPR, The FADER, Billboard, Complex, Esquire, and Rolling Stone, among others. Following the release of his debut album, he performed on NPR's Tiny Desk, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and unveiled his single "Killing Me" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Additionally, Omar was named the first ambassador for skincare brand Youth to the People and was the face of LOEWE’s menswear campaign under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson, which Apollo previewed on the cover of the latest issue of VMAN. Last month, Omar made a splash during his Met Gala debut, wearing a custom suit by LOEWE that earned him Best Dressed nods from The Cut, Vogue, and WWD, among others.

