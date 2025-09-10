Olivia Rodrigo to Release 'Live From Glastonbury Recording'; Listen to Two Songs Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pre-orders are now available for Olivia Rodrigo’s LIVE FROM GLASTONBURY (A BBC RECORDING), an album that captures her 2025 headline set at the renowned UK festival. The vinyl is available in magenta and periwinkle variants via D2C.

Two songs from the album are now available: “Friday I’m in Love” and “Just Like Heaven,” which she performed with The Cure’s Robert Smith. Artists’ net proceeds from their performance of The Cure’s iconic songs will benefit Doctors Without Borders. Listen to them below.

Track Listing – Live From Glastonbury

obsessed

ballad of a homeschooled girl

vampire

drivers license

traitor

bad idea right

love is embarrassing

pretty isn’t pretty

happier

enough for you

friday i’m in love (with Robert Smith)

just like heaven (with Robert Smith)

so american

jealousy, jealousy

favorite crime

deja vu

brutal

all-american bitch

good 4 u

get him back

Last month, the pre-order for the GUTS WORLD TOUR BOOK launched. The book, a behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 tour dates and Rodrigo’s creative process with exclusive photos by Paula Busnovetsky, Miles Leavitt, Jesse DeFlorio, Rahul Bhatt, and Jess Gleeson, is available exclusively on Rodrigo’s store. The 100+ page hardcover book with a custom die slip case also features a timeline tracing Rodrigo’s chart-topping album GUTS and the subsequent tour, a comprehensive itinerary, setlist, photos of special guests and fans, details on stage and video design, and a personal note from Olivia. Exclusive extras include a double-sided GUTS World Tour fold-out poster, trading cards and two sticker sheets.

The GUTS World Tour found Rodrigo playing 100 sold-out headline shows in 64 cities across more than 21 countries. Adding Rodrigo’s headline performances at 18 festivals around the world, the tour reached a total of 75 cities, 27 countries and five continents. Olivia donated over two million dollars from her net proceeds from the GUTS World Tour to charities around the globe. The donation was distributed via Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good – a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence.

GUTS, the follow-up to Rodrigo’s record-shattering, GRAMMY®-winning debut album SOUR, was released by Geffen Records on September 8, 2023, and quickly shot to the top of the charts around the world. Praised as an “instant classic” by Rolling Stone, GUTS debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, coinciding with lead single “vampire” returning to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Rodrigo’s No. 1 ranking on the Artist 100, thereby giving her a chart triple. Rodrigo is the first female artist in nearly a decade to debut her first two albums atop the Billboard 200 and the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at No. 1 (“vampire” and SOUR’s “drivers license” and “good 4 u”). GUTS’ remaining 11 tracks charted in the top 40 of the Hot 100. GUTS topped the album charts in over 13 countries, including the UK, and appeared on more than 30 Best of 2023 lists.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, the High School Musical series star shared that she is open to being involved in a musical on Broadway. "I would love to do that. I mean, I'm up for the challenge but we'll see what the future holds." Check out the interview here.