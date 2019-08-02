Oliver Tree Drops Sophomore EP

Genre-defying singer-songwriter-producer-professional scooter rider Oliver Tree has announced today's release of his eagerly anticipated sophomore EP - DO YOU FEEL ME? - available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

DO YOU FEEL ME? includes Tree's breakthrough hit singles "Miracle Man," "Hurt," and "Alien Boy," the latter of which was recently added to Spotify's coveted "Today's Top Hits" and "Pop Rising" playlists. In addition, the EP collects a number of brand-new songs, including the ecstatic title track with frequent collaborator and labelmate Whethan, "Introspective" and "All Bets Are Off"- which is also featured on EA Sports' Madden NFL 20 soundtrack.

Now boasting over 50 million worldwide streams and counting, "Hurt" has already proven a multi-format radio smash, reaching the top 5 at Alternative outlets nationwide while also ascending to the upper reaches of Billboard's "Rock Airplay" and "Alternative Songs" charts. "Hurt" is accompanied by a gripping companion video, currently with over 21 million individual views via YouTube alone HERE. The video - shot in Ukraine by Tree and co-director Brendan Vaughan - premiered exclusively via HighSnobiety, which simply raved, "There's no mistaking Oliver Tree for anyone else because the Los Angeles-based artist is truly one-of-a-kind."

Furthermore, Oliver recently made his solo late night television debut with a groundbreaking rendition of "Hurt" - performed atop a tall set of stilts - on CBS' The Late Late Show With James Corden. As if that weren't enough, Oliver can currently be heard on a recent installment of the influential H3 Podcast, with his episode garnering over 1 million views. Check it out HERE.

"Miracle Man" arrived earlier this spring and is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE; The track is joined by another eye-catching companion visual, streaming now at Oliver's official YouTube channel HERE. "Miracle Man" "is a roughed up alt-pop track that has a demoralized edge to it," raved Ones To Watch. The song has a catchy beat, a killer guitar on the chorus, and key vocals from Oliver Tree that twist this track into an honest, and angry rant about someone who didn't try hard enough and messed up their life. The colorful music video paired with the alternative diss track is all we could have asked for. The music video is bingeable - if you're not watching it again, you're diving into Tree's other videos because they are undeniably entertaining." Perhaps Alternative Press said it best: "This song is everything."

Hailed by Billboard as "alt-pop's merry prankster," Oliver recently unveiled plans for a landmark headline tour, with most dates already long sold out. The "Goodbye, Farewell Tour" gets underway September 13th at Vancouver, BC's Commodore Ballroom and then travels into early November. Highlights include stops at such legendary venues as Oakland, CA's Fox Theater (September 26th) and New York City's newly revived Webster Hall (October 25th), as well as an eagerly anticipated set at Las Vegas, NV's Life is Beautiful (September 22nd) and Austin City Limits (October 4th) . For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit olivertreemusic.com.

A multitalented vocalist and producer, as well as creative director of all of his inspired audiovisual projects, Oliver Tree is among the most category-defying artists of this or any other generation. Indeed, The Huffington Post has applauded his work as "an enigma of genre. While (Tree is) primarily a pianist, guitarist and producer, his real-instruments-based-production incorporates rap, male and female vocal harmonies, poetic lyrics, strings and a hearty dose of synth...as much philosopher as musician, and a big dreamer at that, (Tree's) goal is to push the art form forward, and beyond the electronic scene, he aims to have his work reach the world and in doing so, better his listeners' lives."

OLIVER TREE

GOODBYE, FAREWELL TOUR - FALL 2019

AUGUST

3 Long Beach, CA ALT 98.7 Summer Camp *

10 Seattle, WA 107.7 The End Summer Camp*

SEPTEMBER

13 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

15 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom - SOLD OUT

18 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot - SOLD OUT

21 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre - SOLD OUT

22 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful *

24 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theatre

26 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

28 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park - SOLD OUT

OCTOBER

1 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

4 Austin, TX Austin City Limits *

8 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

9 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe @ Old National Centre - SOLD OUT

11 Columbus, OH The Bluestone

12 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live

18 Orlando, FL The Beacham Theatre - SOLD OUT

19 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse - SOLD OUT

22 Washington, DC 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

23 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

25 New York, NY Webster Hall - SOLD OUT

26 Boston, MA Royale - SOLD OUT

29 Toronto, ON The Phoenix - SOLD OUT

31 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

NOVEMBER

1 Detroit, MI The Majestic - SOLD OUT

2 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall - SOLD OUT





