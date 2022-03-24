Ogi Unveils New Single 'Envy'

After introducing her debut single "I Got It," rising singer-songwriter Ogi has announced her latest offering, "Envy," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track is accompanied by an official live performance video shot on location at Seattle, WA's inspirational Chihuly Garden and Glass.

"I think of 'Envy' to be like a personal love letter to haters in my life," says Ogi. "I'm basically telling them that it's not my fault that you want what I have, don't be mad at me. I was channeling the same energy Nicki Minaj had when she said, 'It's me, I win, you lose!' on 'Itty Bitty Piggy.' I can be a little petty at times and this song gives a little glimpse of that side of me."

"Envy" follows the release earlier this year of Ogi's acclaimed debut single, "I Got It," which was featured on Zane Lowe's World First on Apple Music. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner No I.D. (Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West), the track was joined by an official music video which quickly earned over 345K views since its release.

The Nigerian American, Los Angeles-based songstress - who just wrapped an acclaimed run as a special guest on The Marias' sold out Cinema Tour - will celebrate "Envy" by joining Snoh Aalegra on her recently launched "Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour." The tour - which also features special guest Ama Lou - continues through late May. Full dates are listed below.

Born just outside of Chicago to Nigerian-born parents, Ogi Ifediora grew up in Wisconsin where she manifested an early passion for music. After joining jazz choir and learning viola in high school, she attended Northwestern University and pushed her musical dreams even further, performing in the school's leading acapella group while composing her own original demos in GarageBand. Just prior to senior year, Ogi began to post covers on Instagram, including a take on PJ Morton's "Alright" that caught the attention of the artist himself.

Ogi moved to L.A. immediately following graduation and set to work in the studio, cultivating a soulful style of her own deeply informed by a lifelong connection to harmony, eclectic resonances, and expressive intonation. "I planned on going to law school," she says. "I had a very clear and concrete plan, and then on a whim, I went to L.A. to follow my dreams. It took a minute, but I think I'm finally starting to settle into this new life."

Songs like "I Got It" and "Envy" see Ogi tapping into a musical spirit agnostic of era yet connected to any age.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the performance video here:

Tour Dates

MARCH

24 - Toronto, ON - History

26 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

27 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

29 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

31 - Washington DC - The Anthem

APRIL

1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

5 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

6 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

9 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

30 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

MAY

1 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

4 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

5 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

7 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

11 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

27 - Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl

28 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

30 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall