Mercury Rev Unveils 2025 North American Tour

Last month, legendary psychedelic rock band Mercury Rev released their brand new studio album Born Horses via Bella Union to critical acclaim. Currently on tour overseas, the band has announced that they will bring their riveting live show stateside in 2025. Mercury Rev’s North American tour will kick off February 24 in Vancouver with stops in NYC, LA, Seattle, Boston, DC and more. Tickets on-sale Friday, October 25 at 10am local.

Recently hailed by Pitchfork with a 9.3 for their 1991 classic Yerself Is Steam, Mercury Rev has been revered for their experimental artistry and challenging the status quo throughout their career. The new collection is a glistening psych-jazz-folk-baroque-ambient quest highlighting the band’s sophisticated instrumentation, met with heroic indie rock chops and offering a fresh new poetic perspective.

Born Horses is vocally inspired by the spirits of art minimalist Tony Conrad (LaMonte Young’s Dream Syndicate w/ John Cale and a close friend to The Velvet Underground) and beat poet Robert Creeley (one of the most influential American poets of the 20th century and an associate of Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and the Black Mountain poets), acolytes of progressive thought and action who both taught at the University at Buffalo, the city where the band was formed.

2025 North American Tour

2/24/25: Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater

2/25/25: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

2/26/25: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

2/28/25: San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Festival / Rickshaw Stop

3/1/25: Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

3/2/25: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

3/4/25: San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

4/12/25: Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

4/13/25: Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

4/15/25: Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

4/16/25: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

4/17/25: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

4/18/25: Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Outremont

4/19/25: Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

4/22/25: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Photo Credit: Mic Stand

