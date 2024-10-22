Hovvdy Unveils 2025 North America Headline Tour; Releases New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hovvdy has announced a 2025 North America headline tour in support of their acclaimed self-titled double album, Hovvdy, out now via Arts & Crafts. Hot on the heels of wrapping a full US tour with Beabadoobee Hovvdy also share “Jean (Julie’s Version)” an alternate reimagining of album highlight “Jean.” Pre-sales begin tomorrow October 23rd with general on-sale starting on Friday October 25th at 10 am local time via the band’s website HERE.

“We got together with Bennett Littlejohn to reimagine ‘Jean’. This arrangement is stripped back and offers more insight to how the song was written, with an acoustic guitar and a single voice,” Will Taylor explains.

Upon its release Hovvdy’s self-titled album was named Best New Music by Pitchfork, who called it “hushed and unassuming” and said it was “a capstone to their career so far, a scrapbook of moments of love and loss from a life well-lived.” Paste called it “brilliant,” UPROXX “some of the most understated yet no less disarming indie rock music in recent memory,” and Consequence “the most tender, thoughtful album yet, and it’s a testament to the duo’s songwriting journey over the last decade."

Hovvdy’s exploratory catalog has earned them status as a quiet favorite of rising stars – seen last year as Zach Bryan expressed admiration for Hovvdy’s album True Love and indie supergroup boygenius listed it as an inspiration for their record.

Tour Dates:

Mar 05, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East *

Mar 06, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

Mar 07, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5 *

Mar 08, 2025 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room *

Mar 09, 2025 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall *

Mar 12, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Mar 13, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis *

Mar 14, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club *

Mar 15, 2025 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs *

Mar 17, 2025 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB *

Mar 18, 2025 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall *

Mar 19, 2025 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig *

Mar 20, 2025 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar *

Mar 21, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable *

Mar 22, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *

Mar 24, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club *

Mar 26, 2025 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater +

Mar 29, 2025 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile +

Mar 30, 2025 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom +

Apr 01, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent +

Apr 02, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre +

Apr 03, 2025 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's (Indoor) +

Apr 04, 2025 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah +

Apr 05, 2025 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress +

Apr 08, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada +

Apr 09, 2025 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (outside) +

Apr 11, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia *

May 13, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Duck Room at Blueberry Hill ^

May 14, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar ^

May 17, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad ^

May 20, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head ^

May 21, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge ^

May 22, 2025 - Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge ^

* with Video Age

+ with runo plum

^ with Free Range

Photo Credit: Adam Alonso

Comments