Dropkick Murphys Detail St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour

The full list of shows has been announced for Dropkick Murphys’ St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour, which kicks off February 26, 2025 in Huntington, New York and wraps with four Boston, Massachusetts hometown shows on March 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2025. Dropkick Murphys have chosen The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket as support for most dates, with varying lineups for the special annual St. Patrick’s Day Weekend celebration in Boston.

The Boston tour dates include a special family-friendly afternoon mini-concert and meet & greet on Saturday, March 15 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which benefits the band’s charitable foundation, The Claddagh Fund. For this show, each adult ticket buyer can bring two kids under 13 for free.

The additional Boston shows and openers are as follows:

Friday, March 14: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with The Menzingers & The Kilograms

Saturday, March 15: 2:00 PM Charity Mini-Concert at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Saturday, March 15: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with The Menzingers & Teenage Bottlerocket

Sunday, March 16: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music & Rebuilder

Monday, March 17: Citizens House Of Blues with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music & Cody Nilsen (SOLD OUT)

Tickets for Dropkick Murphys’ St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour go on sale this Friday, October 25 at 10:00 AM local time in each market. Visit HERE to purchase tickets.

Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey said, “2025 is year 29 of Dropkick Murphys — and we’re excited as hell to bring our annual St. Patrick’s Day Tour to 14 cities leading into our hometown stand in Boston!! We are honored to have two amazing bands joining us for the entire run, The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket, with a few more friends joining us in Boston; we're stoked to be playing shows with Hot Water Music, The Kilograms, The Bouncing Souls, Rebuilder, and Cody Nilsen on our home turf!”

During the 2025 trek, fans will have the chance to hear Dropkick Murphys’ classics, along with their recently released single “Sirens” – and possibly other new songs from their next album, slated for release via the band’s Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS] sometime in 2025. Fueled by an infectious, hard-hitting guitar riff and frontman Ken Casey's raw, intense, and commanding vocals. "Sirens" – which is now charting at rock, alternative and active rock radio – is a rallying cry for unity, urging fans to rise against those who exploit the working class. The song was produced by longtime DKM collaborator Ted Hutt and was mixed by Ted Hutt and Ryan Mall.

Dropkick Murphys ’ St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour:

Date City Venue Wed., Feb. 26 Huntington, NY The Paramount Thu., Feb. 27 Washington, DC The Anthem Fri., Feb. 28 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Sat., March 1 Madison, WI The Sylvee Sun., March 2 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady Music Center Tue., March 4 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle Wed., March 5 Augusta, GA The Bell Auditorium Thu., March 6 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues Orlando Fri., March 7 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater Sat., March 8 Clearwater, FL The BayCare Sound Sun., March 9 North Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery Tue., March 11 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Thu., March 13 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Fri., March 14 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway * Sat., March 15 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway Sun., March 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway ∆ Mon., March 17 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues ◊ * with The Menzingers and The Kilograms ∆ with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music, and Rebuilder ◊ with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music, and Cody Nilsen

Dropkick Murphys are currently touring North America with punk legends Pennywise and hotly-tipped Dublin rock band The Scratch through October 27 in Amherst, Massachusetts.

In other news, Dropkick Murphys recently wrapped their acoustic journey with Woody Guthrie to get back to raucous, electric performances, and capped that chapter off with their documentary – This Machine Rising — a movie about working class music. The film chronicles Dropkick Murphys’ journey with the lyrics of Woody Guthrie, including the writing, recording and touring surrounding Dropkick Murphys’ two acoustic albums This Machine Still Kills Fascists and Okemah Rising. Both albums blow the dust off unrecorded lyrics from the Woody Guthrie archive and set them to the new music and melodies of Dropkick Murphys, shining a light on issues of Woody’s day that we still grapple with in modern times. Watch This Machine Rising here: https://youtu.be/any1pwfQeeQ

Dropkick Murphys are: Ken Casey (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals), and Kevin Rheault (bass). Joining the band for their live shows is bagpiper and multi-instrumentalist Campbell Webster.

About Dropkick Murphys

Dropkick Murphys proudly remain Boston’s rock ‘n’ roll underdogs turned champions. Since 1996, the boys have created the kind of music that’s meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period, or ninth inning of a comeback rally. Their celebrated discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10 album debuts (Turn Up That Dial, 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory, Signed and Sealed in Blood, Going Out In Style), along with 2005’s Certified-Gold album The Warrior’s Code featuring the double platinum classic “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.” Whether you caught a legendary gig at The Rathskeller (The Rat) under Kenmore Square, found the band by taking the T to Newbury Comics to cop Do Or Die in ’98, discovered them in Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award winning The Departed, or saw ‘em throw down at Coachella (or one of hundreds of other festivals), you’ve become a part of their extended family.

Dropkick Murphys’ music has generated half-a-billion streams, they’ve quietly moved 8 million-plus units worldwide and the band has sold out gigs on multiple continents. In 2020, the band was one of the first to embrace streaming performances, starting with their Streaming Up From Boston St. Patrick’s Day virtual performance. It was followed by their landmark Streaming Outta Fenway livestream, which drew more than 5.9 million viewers and held the #3 spot on Pollstar’s “Top 2020 Live Streams” chart. Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down, was #1 on Pollstar’s Livestream chart for the week ending March 22, 2021, logging over 1 million views. Dropkick Murphys returned in 2022 with their first-ever all-acoustic album, This Machine Still Kills Fascists (Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS]), and seated theater tour. This Machine Still Kills Fascists--and their follow-up album Okemah Rising--breathe musical life into mostly unpublished lyrics by the legendary Woody Guthrie, curated for the band by Woody's daughter Nora Guthrie. Dropkick Murphys recently released a new single, "Sirens," the first hint of a new album to come in 2025.

Photo Credit: Travis Schneider

