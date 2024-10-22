Philadelphia's SNACKTIME Releases Highly Anticipated EP 'THIS IS DANCE MUSIC'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After wrapping an amphitheater tour with alternative outfit Portugal. The Man, Philadelphia’s SNACKTIME recently hit the road as support for Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe on an East Coast tour this past September. The band is now taking their music from the stage to your stereo as they’ve released their highly anticipated EP, THIS IS DANCE MUSIC, now available across all digital streaming platforms.

SNACKTIME shares “The concept behind THIS IS DANCE MUSIC is actually really simple. SNACKTIME makes music that inspires people to gather with each other. To us, the action of dancing doesn’t consider what moves are happening. It’s more about the moment of being together on the floor, and sharing a bit of time, a bit of joy, and a bit of peace. We’re presenting this collection of songs as the new standard for what we want listeners to experience when listening to SNACKTIME. Whether it’s a mosh pit, a club, or a dancehall, we ask you to listen to these songs and think about what happens when we all put our egos aside and just DANCE!”

In addition to the EP, SNACKTIME released a lyric video for their party anthem “Smoking, Drinking, Talking s” aka “SDTS”. As SNACKTIME recalls “Before Red Rocks, before the touring, there was the park. When we began in 2020 during the pandemic, we brought music to people in the only way we could. We invited people to a party. A place where they could put their troubles aside for a bit. People brought beer, people brought “herbal medicine,” and people brought their funky attitudes. To get all the stress out. And to DANCE.”

The septet unleashed “SPACELUV” earlier this year, which premiered on Paste Magazine, who noted ““SPACELUV,” sounds as indebted to Parliament-Funkadelic as it does Bloc Party.” The track begins with a build-up that is meant to be listened to with the volume all the way up before taking fans on a whimsical journey once the vocals kick in. Prior to the release of “SPACELUV”, the band unveiled their debut studio singles “TOGETHER,” “I DON’T GIVE A DAMN,” and “THE HIGH LIFE,” all produced by Will Yip (Scowl, Movements, Turnstile, Bartees Strange).

Fusing elements of soul, funk, punk, pop, and R&B, SNACKTIME formed during the height of the pandemic in August 2020. Initially, the group began performing free shows in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square that combined their love of music, food, and togetherness. They quickly amassed huge crowds and became a symbol of positivity and lockdown release, while showcasing the richness of their city’s musical history and community. This progressed to sold-out headlining shows, and performances at festivals including Life Is Beautiful (Las Vegas, NV), Sea.Hear.Now (Asbury Park, NJ), Levitate (Marshfield, MA), Sound on Sound (Bridgeport, CT), and Eric Andre’s 40th Birthday Party (New York City).

Photo Credit: Bob Sweeney

Comments