Parker McCollum Reveals 2025 Dates for What Kinda Man Tour

One of Country music’s most exciting live performers, Parker McCollum, has announced the first round of dates for his 2025 What Kinda Man Tour. Known to be a committed road-warrior, McCollum is setting his sights on a new year with new music and even more touring. Named for his current radio single, “What Kinda Man,” available now – the upcoming 2025 tour promises fans all the hits they love along with some new music from this full-throttle performer. Joining McCollum on tour is rising Country stars Kameron Marlowe with special guests Laci Kaye Booth and William Beckmann.

"First I want to say a huge thank you to each and every person who has come out to one of our shows. Y'all were with us rain or shine this past year and I can say it was hands down one of my favorite tours - I truly do have the best fans out there! Y'all keep me doing the thing that I love to do and for that I'll forever be grateful. Can't wait to kick the doors down in 2025 and hope to see you all out on the road again next year." -Parker McCollum

What Kinda Man Tour – Dates:

1.23.25 Athens, GA Akins Ford Arena 1.24.25 Charleston, WV Charleston Civic Center Coliseum 1.30.25 Kingston, RI The Ryan Center 1.31.25 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena 2.1.25 Amherst, MA Mullins Center 2.6.25 Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena 2.7.25 Minneapolis, MN Target Center 2.8.25 Champaign, IL State Farm Center 2.13.25 Tupelo, MS Cadence Bank Arena 2.14.25 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena 2.15.25 Louisville, KY KFC Yum Arena 2.20.25 Wichita, KS Park City Arena 2.21.25 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena 2.22.25 Cedar Rapids, IA Alliant Energy PowerHouse 4.24.25 Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion 4.25.25 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium 4.26.25 Gainesville, FL Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

General on-sale tickets for the What Kinda Man Tour are available on October 28th at 10:00am local time.

McCollum is currently up for “Song of the Year” at this year’s 58th CMA Awards for his explosive Platinum hit, “Burn It Down.” Earlier this year the blazing music video for the track took home the ACM Award for “Visual Media of the Year.” The 58th CMA Awards will air live on ABC on November 20th at 8/7c.

ABOUT PARKER MCCOLLUM:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum has reached the ranks of a bona fide Country music superstar by connecting with fans and critics alike through his relatable and authentic sound. His most recent album, Never Enough (released on May 12, 2023 via MCA Nashville), is a statement collection of music that cements his status as one of Country's strongest new voices. Currently on his massive Burn It Down Tour throughout 2024, McCollum will be performing at some of the most iconic venues around the nation and appearing at Country music's top music festivals. McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” Music Row listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and has sold out major concert venues around the U.S. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and scored two back-to-back CMA Awards nominations (2022 & 2023) for New Artist of the Year. He is nominated for another CMA Award for "Song of the Year" (2024) for his explosive Platinum hit "Burn It Down" - marking his third straight nomination. Recently, McCollum scored his second ACM Award for “Visual Media of the Year” for his music video for “Burn It Down.” The hit single marks his fourth consecutive #1 - following his other chart toppers "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved By You," and "Handle On You." McCollum's latest single, the foot-stomping, shoot-it-straight, "What Kinda Man," shows his his return to the musical Texas roots that got him started.

Comments