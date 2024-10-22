The Linda Lindas Unveil Spring 2025 Headline North American Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles punk band The Linda Lindas have announced a 2025 Spring headlining North American Tour featuring dates with Be Your Own Pet and Pinkshift. The dates will kick off at The Fillmore in San Francisco on March 21st and wrap in Toronto at The Opera House on April 26th. Highlights include The Black Cat in Washington DC on April 28th, Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY on April 22nd and the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA on April 23rd. All tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 25th at 10AM Local time. The band recently wrapped a tour with Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid.

Earlier this month, The Linda Lindas released their new album, No Obligation, out now via Epitaph. On their second full-length album, The Linda Lindas further advanced their unironic, joyful, and exciting trajectory of mashing up L.A. punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave and rock en español. Written and recorded by the band during spring breaks, winter breaks, and long weekends (Lucia de la Garza and bassist Eloise Wong are still in high school, drummer Mila de la Garza just finished middle school, and Bela Salazar is patiently waiting for them to get done with it already), the new album has been in the works for the last two years whenever they weren’t at school or touring. The album’s singles “All In My Head,” “Yo Me Estreso,” “No Obligation” and “Nothing Would Change” make it clear that The Linda Lindas are here to defy expectations and challenge norms.

Since going viral with their LA Public Library performance of their song “Racist, Sexist, Boy” the world has watched these four musicians scream about injustice, sing about growing up and exhibit the kind of altruism that is so meaningful to the punk scene. While their evolution as writers, performers and studio geeks is clear on No Obligation, their ethos remain steadfast. With all four musicians each contributing to the writing and lead-singing, the songs are as varied and dynamic as the girls themselves, however the listener always senses the underpinning of both their shared world-view and their bond.

The band has had a whirlwind past year including appearing on the Talking Heads Stop Making Sense tribute album and performing their cut of “Found A Job” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. They’ve also supported Blondie, The Breeders and Paramore on their This is Why tour and played festivals across the US including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Boston Calling and more.

The Linda Lindas debut album, Growing Up was released in 2022 to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it “a combination of wholesome and fierce” and Pitchfork hailing it as “the most heartwarming record of the year.” Since its release they’ve performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Mornings, Tiny Desk, James Corden and appeared in the pages of Vogue, W Mag, The New York Times and in fashion campaigns for Opening Ceremony and Rodarte. The Linda Lindas spent most of 2022 on a world tour including playing shows with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast at Forest Hills Stadium, and the Hollywood Bowl.

Tour Dates

*w/ Be Your Own Pet

+w/ Pinkshift

03/21 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*

03/22 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post*

03/24 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

03/25 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre*

03/26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

03/29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court*

03/31 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios*

04/12 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line+

04/13 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge+

04/15 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East+

04/16 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West+

04/18 - Washington DC - Black Cat+

04/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall+

04/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer+

04/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn, NY+

04/23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club+

04/24 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount+

04/26 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House+

Photo Credit: Jessie Cowan

