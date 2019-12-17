October Drift Share 'Forever Whatever' Acoustic Video

October Drift have shared the emotive acoustic video for their latest single, 'Forever Whatever', as part of their series of Songs In Strange Places. The video follows the announcement of a ten-date headline tour for February after the release of their debut album Forever Whatever, out on January 24th via Physical Education Records.

Watch below!

Stripped back to two guitars and frontman Kiran's resonant vocals, the video highlights the track's poignant and poetic lyricism, framed against minimal and starkly entrancing instrumentals, and was filmed in the Blackdown Hills.

"We misjudged the light massively, so basically had one shot to nail it before the sun went down," explain the band. "Somehow everything came together in that one take and we managed to luck our way through another self-made video. I think sometimes a little added pressure can bring out the best in a performance"

A cathartic collection of tracks encompassing themes of loneliness, fear and ultimate positivity, Forever Whatever builds on the solid foundation that they have built over years of touring and writing to cement themselves as an important and powerful new presence. Following the album's release, the band will embark on a ten-date headline tour starting with a sold out show in Bristol on the 7th February, and including dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton and London.

One of the most electrifying, charismatic and formidable live acts of the past two years - with appearances at festivals including Glastonbury's John Peel stage, Reading & Leeds and The Great Escape, as well as a major European tour with Editors in 2018 and a slot at Liverpool's Sound City - the band look certain to ascend to even greater heights in 2020.

FEBRUARY 2020 TOUR DATES

Full dates for their February tour can be found below.



7th - Bristol, The Louisiana *SOLD OUT*

8th - Birmingham, Dead Wax

10th - Manchester, Yes (Pink Room)

11th - Leeds, Lending Room

12th - Newcastle, Think Tank

13th - Glasgow, King Tuts

15th - Norwich, Waterfront Studio

16th - Southampton, Heartbreakers

17th - Brighton, The Hope & Ruin

18th - London, Old Blue Last





