Oasis: Into The Wild Unveils New Venue And First Acts For 2023

From October 27-29, Oasis: Into the Wild will take place at the iconic Atlas Studios in Ouarzazate, Morocco.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Oasis: Into the Wild has unveiled the first wave of acts for 2023 and announces a brand new location for the festival's second edition. From October 27-29, Oasis: Into the Wild will take place at the iconic Atlas Studios in Ouarzazate, Morocco, where film and TV epics like Gladiator, Game of Thrones and The Mummy were filmed. This cultured gathering offers a feast for all the senses with world-class sound from international names like Honey Dijon, DJ Koze, Jyoty, Partiboi69 b2b LB aka Labat, Romy, Sofia Kourtesis and TSHA, as well as a notable roster of talented Moroccan acts.

Into the Wild is the latest festival concept from the team behind Morocco's Oasis Festival. Journeying beyond Oasis Festival's original home in Marrakech, Into the Wild invites festivalgoers to dance somewhere different and discover yet more of Morocco's most unique and exciting travel destinations through the lens of music, culture and wellbeing.

Musically it is another rich offering at Into the Wild 2023, with Grammy Award-winning Beyoncé collaborator Honey Dijon topping the bill for the first wave of acts, along with the curveball sounds of Pampa boss DJ Koze. Amsterdam-born, London-based Jyoty brings her bubbling blend of genre-hopping club music, whilst enigmatic selector Partiboi69 plays b2b alongside Frenchman LB aka Labat. The xx's Romy steps up for a hybrid set, performing tracks from her new solo album, plus there's worldly sounds from Peruvian producer, vocalist and DJ Sofia Kourtesis, and forward-thinking house and techno from London-based TSHA.

Elsewhere on the festival bill, there's ravey dreamscapes from British-Pakistani producer Ahadadream, eclectic mixes of funk, soul and jazz from NTS regular Mafalda, sweet garage from originator Todd Edwards, raw techno from Maelstrom & Louisahhh, off-beat thrills from psychedelic soul-savant Jitwan and much more across the electronic spectrum from Goya Gumbani, Kampire, Nabihah Iqbal, Nooriyah, Paula Tape and Tarzsa.

There is also a wealth of local talents and emerging Moroccan stars who are defining their scene, including AliA, ANÏA, AMVN, Capra, Driss Bennis aka OCB, Kawtar Sadik, Kosh, Liver J, Nathabes B2B Abel Ray, NOMADS and OJOO GYAL.

Off the dance floor, Oasis Into the Wild offers a vibrant mix of sensory stimulation: there will be showcases of contemporary Moroccan cuisine with an on-site pop-up dining experience, plus cutting-edge art and culture pop-ups from North Africa's most exciting creators and tastemakers. There is also plenty of opportunity to relax and recuperate with a host of wellness activities.

It all takes place at the world-renowned Atlas Studios in Ouarzazate, the filming location of a wide range of Hollywood epics, which boasts stunning views over the surrounding desert landscape. The three-hour drive from Marrakech to Ouarzazate is one of the most scenic drives in North Africa, taking you through the majestic Atlas Mountains on a journey to remember. Dedicated coaches for festival attendees will run directly from various points in Marrakech, including the airport, all of which can be booked direct via the festival's website.

Into the Wild is an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime excursion that takes you deep into the heart of Morocco to enrich mind, body and soul. Book your place at intothewild.ma.

OASIS INTO THE WILD

27-29 October 2023 | Ouarzazate, Morocco
2-day festival pass: €180 | 3-day weekend pass (including opening party): €230
Tickets on sale now at intothewild.ma

Honey Dijon • DJ Koze

Jyoty • Partiboi69 b2b LB aka Labat • Romy • Sofia Kourtesis dj set • TSHA

Ahadadream • AliA • AMVN • ANÏA • Capra • Driss Bennis aka OCB • Goya Gumbani live • Jitwam • Kampire • Kawtar Sadik live • Kosh live • Liver J • Maelstrom & Louisahhh • Mafalda • Nabihah Iqbal dj set • Nathabes B2B Abel Ray • NOMADS • Nooriyah • OJOO GYAL • Paula Tape • Tarzsa • Todd Edwards

+ more TBA

ABOUT OASIS INTO THE WILD


Launched in Marrakech in 2015, Oasis Festival ignited a now thriving festival scene in Morocco, setting the bar high with big name headliners and high quality production, tempting adventurous travellers from all over the world to dance somewhere different. With Into the Wild, the festival continues this quest, inviting the audience to discover even more of Morocco's most exciting travel destinations.




More Hot Stories For You


