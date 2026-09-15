Oakland Rain to Open for Judy Collins Fall 2026 U.S. Tour

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Norwegian indie folk-pop duo Oakland Rain will begin their fall 2026 U.S. tour opening for Judy Collins on her SWEET Judy Blue EYES FAREWELL tour, currently underway through 2027. The duo will join Collins on select dates beginning September 24th in Tucson, Arizona.

Since 2024, the duo have actively been touring in the U.S. with Collins, who has since become a mentor and an important figure in their life. That bond is a featured part of their award-winning documentary 'The Road To The Ryman,' that has evolved into a feature film documentary about Judy Collins's life that is currently in the works. 'The Road To The Ryman' was acknowledged with honorable mentions at the Folkestone Film Festival.

In the documentary 'The Road To The Ryman', Oakland Rain follows their process of making the English debut album Twin Flame Part I: The Evergreen and touring with Judy Collins. The documentary gives a glimpse into the journey leading up to their international debut album and their debut at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Growing up along the southern coast of Norway and partly in California has inspired their look on life, and their writing. The duo has both Norwegian and American heritage, and the sisters are inspired by this duality. They also have a duality as twins, sisters, artists, and writers. This is the base of their English double debut album 'Twin Flames', exploring realism and escapism, fear and freedom, and different facets of what feels like truth. The second part of the project, Twin Flames Part II: Heavenly Blue, is set for release in 2027.

Oakland Rain's 2026 fall tour begins later this month. All dates are with Judy Collins, except where noted. Updates and information can be found at https://www.oaklandrain.com/

About Oakland Rain

Oakland Rain has released critically acclaimed EPs and a Norwegian album, written for film, and Ibsen theater plays, amassing more than 3 million cumulative Spotify streams. The duo has toured extensively in Norway and throughout Canada, the U.S., and Europe, and since 2024 they have actively been touring in the U.S. with Judy Collins. A unique friendship bloomed between the sisters and the American icon, who played a major role in the 60s and 70s folk revival that began in Greenwich Village. Collins has become a mentor and an important figure in the duo's life. Back home, Oakland Rain has performed at prestigious festivals and halftime shows at major football stadiums; they have appeared on national and international television and radio; and had the honor of being chosen to play for the Norwegian Crown Prince and Crown Princess. The duo's songwriting has also been mentioned on Billboard's list of recommendations.

Tour Dates

SEPT 24 / TUCSON, AZ @ Fox Tucson

SEPT 27 / SANTA BARBARA, CA @ Lobero Theatre

SEPT 29 / PORT ANGELES, WA @ Field Arts and Events Hall

SEPT 30 / KIRKLAND, WA @ Kirkland Performing Arts Center

OCT 2 / GRANTS PASS, OR @ The Rouge Theatre

OCT 5 + 6 / PHOENIX, AZ @ MIM

OCT 23 + 24 + 25 / CHICAGO, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

OCT 27 + 28 + 30 / MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ The Dakota

NOV 1 / LAFAYETTE, IN @ Long Center for the Performing Arts

NOV 4 / MUNHALL, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

NOV 6 / ELYRIA, OH @ Stocker Arts Center

NOV 7 / BUFFALO, NY @ Arts Café Springville *Oakland Rain only

NOV 8 / SPRINGFIELD, MA @ Hope Center For The Arts

NOV 13 / POUGHKEEPSIE, NY @ Bardavon Opera House

NOV 17 + 18 / ALEXANDRIA, VA @ The Birchmere

NOV 20 / PHOENIXVILLE, PA @ Colonial Theater

NOV 22 / MORRISTOWN, NJ @ Mayo Center

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