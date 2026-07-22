Amy Speace to Launch 'THE CARDINALS: SONGS, STORIES & POETRY' Tour

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Singer/songwriter and poet Amy Speace is set to release her debut poetry collection THE CARDINALS on September 1 through Red Hen Press, alongside a companion single titled 'Days of Letting Go' due September 4, with a supporting tour, THE CARDINALS: SONGS, STORIES AND POETRY, to begin August 27 in Columbus, Ohio and run into 2027. The collection draws on themes of marriage, divorce, motherhood, and loss framed through imagery from the natural world, while the single originated from a persona poem Speace wrote during her MFA studies in Louisville, Kentucky and was later recorded at Skinny Elephant Studio in East Nashville, produced by Neilson Hubbard.

Photo Credit: Neilson Hubbard

THE CARDINALS is a lyrical investigation of marriage, divorce, mothering, and mysticism told through poems that read like intimate conversations but evoke the complexities of love and loss through the natural world. Speace tackles the internal language of coming together and splitting apart, evoking rivers and birds, the South and the North, weather and racism and family history and it all comes together like birdsong.

The single 'Days of Letting Go' was inspired by a poem titled 'Bluegrass Highway' written as part of her MFA thesis. 'I went to graduate school in Louisville, Kentucky and somewhere on 65 North there was a large black billboard with white writing that said, 'Opium Kills. Jesus Saves.' I was working on a series of 'persona poems' - poems where the narrator isn't me, is a character, a specific voice – and I imagined it as a male narrator driving back home after the funeral of his father's death. Of course, my own father had died in late 2019 and that was also a subject I was writing about in my work at the time. I wrote the poem with the repeating refrain - clearly in song form – but wanted to keep it a poem, until one of my mentors asked me why it wasn't a song. I sang the whole thing to my friend Vance Gilbert and he said, 'you know what would be cool? If you spoke the verse lyrics.' And I told him it was originally a poem and he laughed.'

'Days of Letting Go' was recorded at Skinny Elephant Studio in East Nashville, TN and produced by Neilson Hubbard with Amy (vox), Doug Lancio (guitars), Lex Price (bass), Neilson Hubbard (drums) and Danny Mitchell (keys).

'Amy Speace is an accomplished singer-songwriter, so she knows how to tell a story, how to make the listener care, and how to create something beautiful and meaningful that will live inside a person for years to come. She's done that with The Cardinals, a collection of poems that grapples with memory, motherhood, place, family, and loss—in other words, the business of being human. Her voice is one I'm grateful to have in the world.' — Maggie Smith, author of Goldenrod

ABOUT AMY SPEACE

THE CARDINALS is Amy Speace's debut collection. She is an award-winning Americana folk singer and songwriter discovered by Judy Collins. Her songs have been recorded by Ms. Collins and many others and she has won International Song of the Year from the Americana Music Association (UK). Her writing has been published in The New York Times, The Guardian, Working Mother, and Salon.com. She received her MFA from Spalding University and teaches English at Cumberland University. She resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with her son, Huckleberry, and her dog, Dusty Springfield.

'The Cardinals: Songs, Stories & Poetry' Tour

AUG 27 / COLUMBUS, OH @ Natalie's Grandview

AUG 28 / CINCINNATI, OH @ The Loon Wine Bar

AUG 31 / LEXINGTON, KY @ Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

SEPT 2 / NASHVILLE, TN @ Parnassus Books

SEPT 3 / KNOXVILLE, TN @ Open Chord Music

SEPT 10 / OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ The Blue Door

SEPT 11 / BARTLESVILLE, OK @ Grey Dog Listening Room

SEPT 12 / HUTCHINSON, KS @ Tall Jann's Concerts

SEPT 23 / NEW YORK, NY @ City Winery

SEPT 24 / HOBOKEN, NJ @ Little City Books

SEPT 25 / BEACON, NY @ The Town Crier

SEPT 26 / SHIRLEY, MA @ Bull Run Restaurant

OCT 10 / SANTA MONICA, CA @ McCabe's Guitar Shop

OCT 24 / EASTON, MD @ Stoltz Listening Room

OCT 25 / BETHLEHEM, PA @ Godfrey Daniels

OCT 29 / NASHVILLE, TN @ East Nashville Beer Works

NOV 4 / CHICAGO, IL @ Uncommon Ground

NOV 5 / FORT ATKINSON, WI @ Cafe Carpe

NOV 6 / WAYZATA, MN @ Blue Water Theatre Company

NOV 7 / DULUTH, MN @ Wussow's Concert Cafe

NOV 18 / WINSTON-SALEM, NC @ Running with Headphones

NOV 19 / DURHAM, NC @ Seance Listening Room

NOV 20 / HONEA PATH, SC @ Fiddle & Bow Music Hall

NOV 21 / ATLANTA, GA @ Red Boots Roots Music Concerts

NOV 22 / ASHEVILLE, NC @ House Concert

DEC 3 / SEATTLE, WA @ Third Place Books Ravenna

Tour information is available at https://www.amyspeace.com/tour.

Speace, an Americana folk artist who was discovered by Judy Collins, has had her songs recorded by Collins and other artists. Tour dates and additional information are available through her official website.



Photo Credit: Neilson Hubbard

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