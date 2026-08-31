THE FOUR TOPS, Judy Collins, THE RESIDENTS to Headline Blue Note Hawaii

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Blue Note Hawaii welcomes September with a wide-ranging lineup spanning legendary soul, folk, experimental music, jazz, R&B, reggae, Hawaiian music, and comedy. Motown icons The Four Tops bring generations of timeless hits to Waikīkī, while Judy Collins celebrates an extraordinary career with her Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell tour. Experimental music pioneers The Residents present Eskimo Live, and GRAMMY-winning R&B vocalist Chrisette Michele performs with pianist Dee Hill. Jazz and soul are also represented by acclaimed saxophonist and vocalist Braxton Cook, 'Soul Trumpeter' Lin Rountree, and vocalist Riya Davis, while Both Sides Now explores the music and lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen.

Hawaiʻi artists take center stage throughout the month as 2026 Artist-in-Residence Josh Tatofi returns, John Cruz and Landon McNamara join forces for a special Island 98.5-presented show, and Christie Brooke brings the vintage island style of Tropical Nights Waikiki. The next generation gets its turn in the spotlight with Next Wave: Kailua Music School Bands, while Mike Lewis Big Band continues its long-running Big Band Monday residency. Long Beach Dub Allstars add a genre-bending mix of reggae, rock, ska, hip-hop, dub, and soul to the month.

Comedy is equally stacked, with Saturday Night Live cast member James Austin Johnson joined by Ian Lara, Lucas Zelnick, Beth Stelling, Adam Ray, and Shayne Smith, along with Comedy U's Local Comedy Showcase. From Motown classics and folk legends to contemporary jazz, Hawaiian music, reggae-rock, experimental sounds, and stand-up, September brings another remarkably diverse month of entertainment to the Blue Note Hawaii stage.

September Lineup

The Residents

Eskimo Live

Tuesday, September 1 & Wednesday, September 2

Tickets: Premium Seating $65, Loge Seating $50, Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Icons in the world of experimental music for almost fifty years, The Residents are known for their groundbreaking work in trance, world fusion, electronica, punk, industrial, and lounge music. The group has also been credited as being among the originators of performance art and music video, with their videos included in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art.

Blue Note Comedy Series

James Austin Johnson

Thursday, September 3

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Comedian and actor James Austin Johnson is currently in his fourth season as a cast member of Saturday Night Live. Known for his prolific voice-over work in both television and film, his acting credits include Barry, Better Call Saul, She Said, Hail, Caesar!, 'Tis the Grinch Holiday Podcast, Inside Out 2, and A Complete Unknown.

Josh Tatofi

Artist-in-Residence

Friday, September 4 & Saturday, September 5

Tickets: Premium Seating $75, Loge Seating & Bar Area $55

Showtime: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Known as the 'Polynesian Luther Vandross,' Josh Tatofi returns to Blue Note Hawaii as the 2026 Artist-In-Residence. His music blends traditional and modern elements, bringing the aloha spirit to a global audience through his captivating performances and dedication to preserving Hawaiian culture.

Tropical Nights Waikiki with Christie Brooke

Sunday, September 6

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Follow the breeze to Christie Brooke's Tropical Nights Waikiki and experience jazzy feels, exquisite vocal stylings, immaculate island vintage vibes, live entertainment, Tahitian and hula dancers, surprise local guest artists, and more!

Local Comedy Showcase

Monday, September 7

Tickets: Premium Seating $20, Loge Seating & Bar Area $15 + $5 Day of Show

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Comedy U returns to Blue Note Hawaii featuring some of Hawaiʻi's best comedians. Get ready to laugh with Jasmine Bautista, Reese Paul, Lindsay Rother, Jose Dynamite, and Andrew Joyce.

Blue Note Comedy Series Presents

Ian Lara

Tuesday, September 8

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Highly acclaimed Dominican American stand-up comedian and writer Ian Lara is widely celebrated as one of the sharpest young voices in modern comedy. He is known for his viral Comedy Central sets, his HBO special Romantic Comedy, and his latest hour, Material Boy.

Chrisette Michele

With Pianist Dee Hill

Wednesday, September 9

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Raised on the South Shore of Long Island, New York, Chrisette Michele studied Vocal Jazz Performance at Five Towns College. After signing with Def Jam in 2006, she went on to record gold albums and hit songs including 'Epiphany,' 'Blame It on Me,' and 'What You Do.'

Next Wave: Kailua Music School Bands

Thursday, September 10

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Fresh off an extraordinary year of milestones, Kailua Music School is bringing its powerhouse Icon Academy band program to Blue Note Hawaii for an unforgettable night of live music. These young musicians have performed alongside Henry Kapono, opened for national acts like Silversun Pickups, shared the stage with The Green and Anuhea, appeared on television, released a debut album, had music videos featured on a Times Square billboard in New York City, and recorded vocals for an Apple TV film.

Blue Note Comedy Series Presents

Lucas Zelnick

Friday, September 11 & Saturday, September 12

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Born and raised in New York City, stand-up comedian Lucas Zelnick challenges his cushy upbringing through punch-heavy material. He has been featured on Comedy Central, performed as a headliner at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, and appeared in the feature films Regulars and Fade to Black.

Blue Note Comedy Series Presents

Beth Stelling

Let Me Get Loose Tour

Sunday, September 13

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Based in Los Angeles, Beth Stelling is a comedian, writer, and actress whose latest release, The Landlord Special on YouTube, was highly recommended by Vulture, The New York Times, and Billboard. She is a sought-after punch-up writer for feature films, has acted in Amazon and Peacock shows, and hosts the podcast Sweethearts with her best friend.

Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen

Tuesday, September 15 & Wednesday, September 16

Tickets: Premium Seating $50, Loge Seating $40 & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

'Two singer-songwriters sit on the edge of a cliff...' With these words, audiences are drawn into the world of Both Sides Now, a theatrical concert exploring the music and lives of longtime friends and one-time lovers Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Created by and starring Robbie Schaefer and Danielle Wertz, the production offers a story about the messiness of being human, lives persistently lived at the edge of growth, and finding the courage to turn toward one another again and again.

Braxton Cook

Thursday, September 17

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

In a moment of reflection, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Braxton Cook looked back on the past year, noticed a theme emerging, and concluded that it was okay to let go of things that were no longer serving him. Those natural transitions inspired his album Not Everyone Can Go, a mix of jazz and R&B that feels indebted to similar hybrids of yesteryear, conjuring images of bright evening sunshine as the temperature begins to cool.

Blue Note Comedy Series Presents

Adam Ray: Who Is Me Tour

Friday, September 18

Tickets: Premium Seating $50, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. (Late show is sold out)

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Known for his versatility across stand-up, television, and film, comedian and actor Adam Ray broke into the Netflix Top 10 with his special Dr. Phil Unleashed, which led to his improvised show Dr. Phil LIVE! He now tours internationally to sold-out theaters following the success of his Hulu special Like and Subscribe.

Judy Collins

Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell

Saturday, September 19 & Sunday, September 20

Tickets: Premium Seating $75, Loge Seating $55 & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Judy Collins has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. After thriving in the music industry for more than half a century, she bids adieu to the road with her Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour.

The Four Tops

Tuesday, September 22 & Wednesday, September 23

Tickets: Premium Seating $85, Loge Seating & Bar Area $75

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

With the legendary Levi Stubbs on lead vocals and Abdul 'Duke' Fakir, Renaldo 'Obie' Benson, and Lawrence Payton providing rich harmonies, The Four Tops stood apart. Their music helped define the 'Motown Sound,' a polished, soulful blend of pop, R&B, and gospel that took the world by storm.

Henry Kapono On The Rise Showcase

Thursday, September 24

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtime: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Henry Kapono's On The Rise showcases the next generation of Hawaiʻi musicians through a program designed to help emerging artists build sustainable careers as professional entertainers. Through mentorship, career guidance, paid performance opportunities, master classes, and hands-on industry experience, On The Rise artists develop their skills in songwriting, marketing, self-promotion, stage presence, and performance while gaining valuable insight into both the art and business of music.

HI93 Presents

Long Beach Dub Allstars

Friday, September 25

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Following their 2020 self-titled comeback, Long Beach Dub Allstars return to basics with Echo Mountain High, a psychedelic, genre-bending trip through reggae, rock, ska, hip-hop, hard dub, and soul. With standout single 'Precious Time,' these foundational torchbearers of the post-Sublime reggae-rock movement prove their enduring legacy with a wild, fearless album tackling everything from love and social issues to mind-expanding soundscapes.

Island 98.5 Presents

John Cruz & Landon McNamara

Saturday, September 26

Tickets: Premium Seating $60, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Hawaiian singer-songwriter John Cruz captivates audiences with rich storytelling through songs spanning Hawaiian music, blues, folk, R&B, and more. A multi-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner, Cruz contributed a composition and performance to the GRAMMY Award-winning album Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2. His captivating guitar playing, soulful vocals, and genuine connection with audiences have made him one of Hawaiʻi's most beloved artists.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Landon McNamara was born and raised on Oʻahu's North Shore and is also the winner of the prestigious Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, known as 'The Eddie.' His latest release, the laid-back yet deeply spiritual 'If You Only Knew,' blends strains of acoustic reggae and Hawaiian soul with a thoughtful meditation on the value of life and, ultimately, the power of love.

Blue Note Comedy Series Presents

Shayne Smith

Sunday, September 27

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Comedian, writer, podcaster, and musician Shayne Smith has earned a devoted following through raw, story-driven comedy. Since launching his stand-up career in 2014, he has quickly amassed accolades, contributed to One Blade Magazine, and fronted the band Painted Devils, all while touring sold-out venues nationwide.

Mike Lewis Big Band

Monday, September 28

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Now in his 11th year of the Big Band Monday Residency at Blue Note Hawaii, where he holds the record for the most shows performed and produced, Mike Lewis returns to the club with his 17-piece big band. A recent recipient of a Hawaiʻi State Senate honorarium, Lewis caps an illustrious 55-year career that has taken him around the world performing with Tony Bennett, Billy Joel, Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughan, Wynton Marsalis, Sammy Davis Jr., and Hawaiʻi's own Kalapana, Cecilio & Kapono, and Bruno Mars, to name a few.

SJ Diva Management & Get Noticed Ent. Presents

An Evening with 'Soul Trumpeter' Lin Rountree

Tuesday, September 29

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Known as 'The Soul Trumpeter,' Lin Rountree is a powerhouse and leading innovator in the instrumental soul/R&B and contemporary jazz genres. A polished trumpet player, songwriter, and producer, Rountree began his musical journey at age 11 and has built an impressive résumé that includes nine solo albums and 24 charting Billboard singles, including five No. 1 hits.

SJ Diva Management & Get Noticed Entertainment Presents

Riya Davis

Wednesday, September 30

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Riya Davis began her musical journey in Hawaiʻi, competing in Brown Bags to Stardom, Hawaii Stars, and MTV's Say What? Karaoke. Her versatility spans jazz, R&B, gospel, pop, and theater, earning her a 2003 Poʻokela Award nomination. She has shared the stage with internationally acclaimed artists, contributed to projects by top Hawaiʻi acts, and produced sold-out tributes honoring legends including Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone.

About Blue Note Hawaii

Located in the heart of Waikīkī at the OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Resort, Blue Note Hawaii features a year-round lineup of world-class entertainment, from local favorites to international sensations. The intimate, 326-seat club showcases leaders in jazz, blues, reggae, rock, Hawaiian, R&B, pop, comedy, and more. Performances are enhanced by a locally inspired dinner menu, featuring shareable small plates, hearty entrees, house-made desserts and a thoughtful beverage program. The performance lineup can be viewed at bluenotehawaii.com.

About Blue Note Entertainment Group

With jazz at its vibrant core, Blue Note has maintained its historical excellence while providing audiences with a range of dynamic, culturally rich experiences and top artistry. The multi-faceted entertainment company owns and operates New York's Blue Note Jazz Club and Sony Hall; The Howard Theatre (Washington D.C.); and Blue Note Jazz Clubs Worldwide (Milan, Italy; Honolulu, HI; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Tokyo and Nagoya, Japan; Napa, CA; Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil) and the Blue Note Jazz Festivals in Napa and NYC.

About Outrigger Resorts & Hotels

For more than 75 years, OUTRIGGER has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawai'i to premier resort destinations including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand, and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to 'Come Be Here' with authentic Signature Experiences and the OUTRIGGER DISCOVERY loyalty program, a member of the award-winning Global Hotel Alliance (GHA). OUTRIGGER's multi-branded portfolio includes OUTRIGGER Resorts, Hawaii Vacation Condos by OUTRIGGER, The Kapalua Villas Maui, and OUTRIGGER Honua Kai Resort & Spa, while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites by Hilton. Find out more at OUTRIGGER.com.

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