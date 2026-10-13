ONE ON ONE: THE OFFICIAL TOM PETTY PODCAST Debuts with Brandon Flowers

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The Tom Petty Estate has unveiled One On One: The Official Tom Petty Podcast, a new exclusive multi-part audio series celebrating the life and music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Tracing Petty's earliest years to the Heartbreakers' lasting impact on musicians today, One On One tells the story of one of the most iconic bands of all time.

Coinciding with the celebrations marking Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 50th anniversary and the long-awaited comprehensive new box set, Origins 1971-1978, the multi-part podcast features some of Tom's best-known fans discussing the single song from his back catalogue that means the most to them. The first episode, featuring The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers, premieres today.

Commissioned by the Tom Petty Estate and hosted by BBC 6 Music's Matt Everitt, the series includes brand new, world-exclusive interviews with Flowers, Brandi Carlile, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel, Dhani Harrison, Lucinda Williams, Kevin Morby and Margo Price. Plus contributions from original Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench.

Brandon Flowers: 'It was straight to the heart, and it was in our language. Sometimes when you start a band, you think you've gotta be poetic and flowery… He would be the first person that I would say, 'Listen to this. Look at how much he's saying with so few words. And these are our words.''

Tony Hawk: 'He was the real deal, and he sang about it. It wasn't drugs, sex and rock 'n' roll. It was, 'These are real stories and this comes from my own experience and pain.''

Brandi Carlile: 'It takes some time when somebody passes before their time and in a way that maybe they weren't meant to pass. And so now is the time, I think, for people to talk about the way that Tom Petty paved for all of us… He is the North Star to a lot of people without ever having asked to be.'

Margo Price: 'I had been a Tom Petty and a Heartbreakers fan from the time I was a little girl. His music, his songwriting, it's in my bones. It's in my blood.'

The new comprehensive box set, Origins 1971-1978, is out November 6 via UMe. Digging into The Vaults, this collection traces the sonic formation of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in the white-hot '70s era, featuring legendary artists Al Kooper, Leon Russell, Jim Gordon, Emory Gordy and more, across country, folk, punk, reggae, rock and soul originals.

Origins 1971-1978 will be available in three configurations: a 5LP box set, a 4CD box set and an uber deluxe edition, each with Blu-ray and DVD. The centerpiece of the vinyl editions is an 88-page fanzine featuring liner notes by David Fricke and Bud Scoppa, track-by-track annotations from the original band, complete album credits for the first two albums and a trove of unearthed archival photos and memorabilia, alongside Polaroids, postcards, collectibles and more.

One On One: The Official Tom Petty Podcast is produced by Cup & Nuzzle, the creative team behind BBC Eras: The Beatles, Phil Collins and ABBA, Transmissions: The Definitive Story Of New Order & Joy Division, Listen Up: The Oasis Podcast, Digging Deep with Robert Plant and The Lost Art Of Conversation: The Pink Floyd Podcast.

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