HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS 2026 Adds RILO KILEY, Robert Plant

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Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (HSB) has released the full lineup and schedule for the 2026 edition of the festival, taking place in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park from Friday, October 2, to Sunday, October 4. The free festival, now in its 26th year, presents a wide array of top performers spanning many different genres.

Rilo Kiley will replace Alison Krauss and Union Station F: Jerry Douglas on the lineup. Additionally, Robert Plant will appear with Saving Grace and Suzi Dian.

The full lineup announcement was teased with an exclusive medley streaming now on the official Hardly Strictly Bluegrass app and website.

This year's festival will feature tributes to Dolly Parton from an array of performers across the lineup. Dolly Parton played a historic set at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass on October 2, 2005.

'When Tom Petty passed shortly before Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in 2017, many artists took it upon themselves to cover their favorite tune of his. We are taking a page of that playbook to honor Dolly Parton,' said Sheri Sternberg, one of the founders and Executive Producer of HSB. 'We have asked the performers to include one of her songs in their set as a way to commemorate her passing. So far, at least 15 artists have enthusiastically signed on as a way to pay tribute to the legendary performer who passed away on August 25th, 2026.'

Seasoned Hardly Strictly Bluegrass veterans and first-time festivalgoers alike are encouraged to read this year's festival guide for the latest info/FAQ, event policies, event map, and tips on what to expect for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2026, available on the HSB site.

Important notes for 2026 include a live webcast streaming the Banjo, Swan, Towers of Gold, Rooster, Arrow and Horseshoe Hill Stages, viewable on HSB TV. HSB does not allow any bicycles, scooters, regular skateboards, electric skateboards, Segways, Onewheels, or other types of motorized devices inside the venue. Hard coolers are not allowed at the event, while soft coolers 12-pack size or smaller are allowed. Guests with clear bags will enjoy expedited screening and entry, and backpacks under 22' x 15' x 10' are allowed with additional screening. Flags, selfie sticks, and poles are not permitted. A full list of restricted items, along with printable schedules in color and black and white, may be found on the HSB site. The HSB App is also available for real-time festival updates.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2026 Lineup

RECENTLY ADDED: Robert Plant w/ Saving Grace and Suzi Dian, Rilo Kiley, Alex Amen, Cristina Vane, The Crooked Jades, Dean Johnson, The Deslondes, Dry Branch F: Ron Thomason & Friends, Grace Cummings, Joel Ben Izzy, Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands, Todd Snider, Rules! Marco and The Polos with Special Guests, Hills To Hollers, Punch Brothers, Rahim Alhaj, Scuff Queer Line Dancing F: Jail Preacher, Sf Porchfest: Los Jefes, Seldon, Isabel Dumaa, Stella Heath Quartet, Sweet Sally, Theo Lawrence, Willy Tea Taylor

FOURTH LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT: Miko Marks, Alison Brown, Crosby Collective, Fantastic Cat, The Record Company, Tony Kamel & Kym Warner, Wreckless Strangers, Steve Poltz, The Third Mind, Martha Scanlan & Jon Neufeld

THIRD LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT: Los Lobos, Langford, Hogan & Timms, Mavis Staples, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Bandits On The Run, Tift Merritt, Meels, Moonalice, Anna Moss, ¿Qiensave?, Lukas Nelson

SECOND LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT: Aaron Lee Tasjan, Darrell Scott String Band w/ Rob Ickes, Dug, Mama's Broke, A Tribute To Joe Ely with The Flatlanders and Friends, Alison Krauss & Union Station F: Jerry Douglas, Ismay, Kam Franklin, Jesse Welles, Sierra Hull

INITIAL LINEUP: AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Hiss Golden Messenger, Kathleen Edwards, My Morning Jacket, Old Crow Medicine Show, El Khat, Tyler Ballgame, William Tyler & Yasmin Williams, John Craigie W/ The Coffis Brothers

Additional artists are still to be announced.

Out of the Park Concerts

Molly Tuttle - Bing Concert Hall Stanford - Sep. 28

AJ Lee & Blue Summit & Bandits on the Run - Sweetwater - Oct. 2

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - The Fillmore - Oct. 2

John Craigie & Anna Moss - GAMH - Oct. 2

Tyler Ballgame - Café Du Nord - Oct. 2

El Khat - The Freight - Oct. 3

Old Crow Medicine Show & Ismay - Sweetwater - Oct. 3

Kathleen Edwards - The Guild - Oct. 4

Jimmie Dale Gilmore at Hopmonk (Novato) - Oct. 5

Hiss Golden Messenger - The Little Saint (Healdsburg) - Oct. 6

Photo Credit: Jay Blakesburg [Download Hi-Res Photo]



Photo Credit: Jay Blakesburg [Download Hi-Res Photo]

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