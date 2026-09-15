THE ZOMBIES to Release CONTINUE HERE (Mono Remastered)

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The Zombies, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and 'British Invasion' pioneers, have announced the release of Continue Here (Mono Remastered) on October 30th via Beechwood Park Records. The album is a never-before released collection of all non-album singles/b-sides released between their albums Begin Here and Odessey and Oracle (1964-1967) and follows the recent releases of Begin Here (Mono Remastered) and Odessey And Oracle (Mono Remastered). Pre-save and preorder Continue Here (Mono Remastered) here.

The band also shared the first track and lyric video off the album for 'I Love You.' Listen to 'I Love You' (Mono Remastered) here and watch the lyric video.

The volume of singles released by The Zombies was not unusual in the mid-1960's. Recalls lead singer Colin Blunstone: 'It was very much a singles-orientated market in those days. Albums were almost an afterthought. After the sudden success of 'She's Not There', the band was under constant pressure from Decca Records to record and release a new single every six weeks! Rod (Argent) and Chris (White) would have to sit in the back of the tour bus to write songs every chance they got, and then we'd rush into the studio whenever there was a break. I tried my own hand at songwriting for the band during this time, and we recorded my two first songs, which are included in this new release!'

Few of these singles made an impact on the charts when originally released, however, the songs were soon embraced by other artists. A cover of 'I Love You' by San Jose band People! made the Billboard Top 20 in 1968, while a 16-year-old Tom Petty began a life-long obsession with The Zombies after hearing 'I Want You Back Again' on the radio (the song later became a regular feature of his live set with The Heartbreakers), and Sonny & Cher improbably cut their own version of 'Leave Me Be' for 1966's The Wondrous World of Sonny & Cher.

Continue Here (Mono Remastered) includes new original artwork by Darren Evans, liner notes by David Fricke, and the CD and digital editions include an extra track, 'I'm Going Home (Mono Remastered).' The release is again being overseen by Matthew and Jamie White (sons of founding member Chris White) and mastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering. The album will be available as a black LP, indie exclusive coke bottle clear LP, Zombies exclusive London Calling LP, Levitation exclusive Splatter Scene LP, and CD.

An excerpt of Fricke's liner notes reads: 'It is an enduring mystery of the British Invasion: how the Zombies, one of its biggest, overnight sensations, made some of the finest forward-pop music of 1965 and 1966 in near-total obscurity. Continue Here is the first, full account on LP of those wilderness years in the original mono mixes – eight singles; songs for a film score; three '64 gems left off Begin Here. The Zombies are at their rapidly evolving best in bold, new songs by Argent, White and (for the first time) Blunstone with bracing, inventive arrangements and stunning vocal cascades – the explosive joy in 'Whenever You're Ready'; the moody spell of 'I Love You'; the dark drive through 'Just Out of Reach'; the pure raveup 'Indication.'

'Continue Here is the sound of a golden age, a rich run of ambition and innovation by a band learning on the job and sharpening its gifts in a blur of sessions and tours: Argent's 'Whenever You're Ready,' a '65 stunner in the vocal image of the Impressions; White's 'Don't Go Away,' an autumnal '65 pleasure of jangling guitar and fluid harmonies; Blunstone's chamber-folk ballad 'How We Were Before,' a '66 B-side recorded in July, 1965 and already showing the way to Odessey and Oracle.'

Singer Colin Blunstone is currently in the midst of a 19-city tour of the USA, on a multi-generational 'British Invasion' bill with Peter Asher (of Peter & Gordon) and 80's New Wave mainstays The Fixx, which wraps October 1, 2026 at Adler Hall in New York City. Tickets are available at https://www.colinblunstone.net/.

The Zombies are also hosting their 3rd 'Begin Here Festival' over Halloween weekend (October 30 - November 1, 2026), a special fan event in the band's hometown of St. Albans, UK. All four surviving members of the band will be on hand to autograph newly-pressed copies of Continue Here and other releases, as part of a weekend of musical performances, Q&A sessions and other Zombies-themed activities. Information and tickets are available at www.thezombiesmusic.com/beginherefestival.

The Zombies' four surviving founding members, lead singer Colin Blunstone, keyboardist Rod Argent, bassist Chris White, and drummer Hugh Grundy, along with Helen Atkinson, the widow and Estate Trustee of late guitarist Paul Atkinson, acquired the rights to their catalog in 2023 from Marquis Enterprises Ltd., the independent UK production company they originally signed with as teens in 1964. Q Prime is managing all aspects of manufacturing, distribution and licensing for The Zombies' new label imprint Beechwood Park Records, with a catalog that includes the timeless hit singles 'She's Not There,' 'Tell Her No,' and 'Time of the Season.' Of the partnership, Q Prime co-founder Cliff Burnstein says, 'There's a very narrow window in a Venn diagram where love, admiration and business overlap. That's what the deal is all about.' Q Prime's label creative and digital marketing teams have offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, and London.

1. You Make Me Feel Good (Mono Remastered)

2. Leave Me Be (Mono Remastered)

3. Kind of Girl (Mono Remastered)

4. She's Coming Home (Mono Remastered)

5. I Must Move (Mono Remastered)

6. I Want You Back Again (Mono Remastered)

7. Whenever You're Ready (Mono Remastered)

8. I Love You (Mono Remastered)

9. Just Out of Reach (Mono Remastered)

10. Is This the Dream (Mono Remastered)

11. Don't Go Away (Mono Remastered)

12. Nothing's Changed (Mono Remastered)

13. Remember You (Mono Remastered)

14. Indication (Mono Remastered)

15. How We Were Before (Mono Remastered)

16. Gotta Get a Hold of Myself (Mono Remastered)

17. Goin' Out of My Head (Mono Remastered)

18. She Does Everything for Me (Mono Remastered)

19. I'm Going Home (Mono Remastered) - CD/Digital Only

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